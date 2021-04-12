Never-Registered 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Shows Up in the U.S. Barely Used

The GentleTent GT Pickup Is a Sturdy, Fully Inflatable Rooftop Tent for 3 Adults

Many rare car families were created here in the States, but the Europeans had their share of extraordinary machines over the years too. The Jaguar XJ220 certainly deserves a spot at the top of this list. 17 photos



For a brief period, in 1992 and 1993, the



The fact that so few of them ended up being assembled makes the model a real collectible, and every time one pops up, it’s sure to catch the eye. This one, which we uncovered sitting on the lot of



This particular car is number 237 as it was produced in 1993. It spent a good portion of its life in Europe, where for a number of reasons was never registered, and it then managed to reach American shores in 2001 as a show and display machine. And it is still unregistered.



Showing just 1,667 miles of use (2,682 km), the car packs the original looks and, most importantly, the same engine it once had on. We’re talking about the Tom Walkinshaw-engineered 3.5-liter V6, rated back in the day at 542 hp (550 PS) and 476 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque.



