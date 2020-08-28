The Mercier Custom Camper Is a Mobile Home Built by a Pair of Very Skilled Hands

Incredible Barn Find of Bristol Prototypes, Classics in Abandoned UK Garage

There is no more mystery to our current life, Baby Boomers are often heard complaining. Ben and Eran, two urban explores from the UK, would beg to differ. 9 photos



Ben and Eran had spotted an abandoned building in Surrey, northeast of London, for some time. They’d seen the dilapidated building and the overgrown park, but they weren’t sure what exactly it was or what purpose it had served. On this particular day, they decided to slip inside and, once there, they found a genuine treasure trove of old prototypes, vintage cars and wooden molds.



As the sign on the floor shows, this building belonged to



At least, that’s the impression you get from the video, mostly thanks to the first-person camera POV and the creepy music. Kasun Waduge, financial controller for Bristol Cars, tells the



If this is junk, it’s very expensive junk because the entire collection is worth around £1 million ($1.3 million). David Fletcher, valuer for Wyles Hardy & Co, the auction house that’s overseeing the disposal of all Bristol Cars assets, says that the lot is being auctioned – and they’re expecting to fetch this amount for it.



It’s an impressive lot, at it: there’s a 2016 prototype of



