Bentley Motors Unleashes New Momentum Unbreakable Scent – Quite Masculine

To make things a bit easier to understand, Bentley has just announced another “trailblazing” scent from their already established lineup of fragrances, the Bentley Momentum Unbreakable.
Like all other fragrances from Bentley Motors, the Unbreakable features two signature traits. The first is of course the fragrance, and secondly, the bottle. Both of these items have been specially designed to stand out from the crowd.The Scent
Starting with the interior goods of this fashion item, I can honestly say that I haven’t had the occasion to test it. However, with a price tag of just 69.50 pounds, around $97 at current exchange rates. That’s not bad when you think about it.
As for Dreamwood, it took me a while to find out what it is. Honestly, there’s an entire chemical process through which it’s obtained, carbon-neutral biotechnology, but once the entire process is completed, the 100% natural ingredient left behind is very close to Mycore sandalwood. Again, a wooden and earthy fragrance.
Heart notes include immortelle, a flower named after its resilience and ability to grow in hot areas with little to no water, geranium, not exactly like the one grandma has, and finally orris. About this last scent, orris has been used since ancient Greek and Roman times. Apparently, a good batch can be worth more than gold.
Top notes include violet leaves, mandarin sfuma, and lavender. I feel these might have a slight hint of bitterness to them, yet, still floral. Bentley also states that the fragrance is also a bit spicy with facets of licorice, dried fruits, and amber.
Now, for the packaging, after all, it’s really what gets you to look twice. This one-of-a-kind bottle design seems to be inspired by the soaring skylines of the modern-day metropolis. The large rectangular and faceted emerald-cut look offers a skyscraper feel, while the customized glass stands out with a stone-plated front.
This frontal piece draws its inspiration from finish crafted by Bentley Motors. This stone veneer is the result of a fusion of century-old craftsmanship and new-age technologies. Each stone plate of the Unbreakable is composed of mica schist, a crystalline rock which contains reflective slivers of mica. An etched image of the iconic logo and Bentley name is the added, giving anyone a clear notion of who’s behind your scent.
The back of the bottle is clad with a knurling pattern and embossed in a matte black plate covering the back from base to neck. A matte black cap completes the color and textural feel.
Personally, I think I'll be heading down to my local olfactive shop and get a taste of this new batch of goods, see how it fits.
