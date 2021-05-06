Comparing a Bentley Flying Spur to the Dacia Sandero, Britain's Cheapest Car

Britain's cheapest car - that's got to be one of the cleverest marketing strategies ever. Even people outside the country know you're talking about the Dacia Sandero. Of course, they also know that it was Top Gear, not Dacia, who made the car famous.
We honestly thought the 2021 Dacia Sandero wasn't Britain's cheapest car anymore. Surely, this generation with its LED lighting and more modern design can't be an underdog, right? Well, it apparently still is.
We did a quick search of all the models that should have been just as cheap - the Citroen C1, Kia Picanto, Toyota Aygo, VW Up! and Hyundai i10 - to find all of them are noticeably more expensive. In fact, some of them cost about 50% more.
So how have they done it? Well, you don't get a lot in on the standard model. The Sandero in this review doesn't actually cost the advertised £8,000 and is more like £11k. But that's still peanuts compared to a Bentley. Yes, a Bentley is the rival of a Dacia in a comparison review.
That's got to be the most "troll" idea we've heard in months, and we love it. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that presenter Rory also worked for Top Gear. This video won't leave you feeling informed, but it is entertaining. And the conclusion is pretty foregone: Bentleys aren't worth the money if you just want to go from A to B, but they are wonderful cars.
Many of the options on this new Flying Spur are more expensive than the Dacia Sandero. It's got massaging seats and a champagne cooler, to name but a few. But Rory reminds us getting a massage and a cold drink isn't that difficult or expensive.
The Bentley is not only luxurious but also fast. The W12 engine makes power the 1-liter Sandero can't dream of. But it's also a heavy, mechanically complicated car. There's still something nice to be said about being at one with a brand new car that cost nothing to buy. Of course, if you can afford a Flying Spur, you should still feel proud of yourself... and the fact that your seats cost more than a Sandero.
We did a quick search of all the models that should have been just as cheap - the Citroen C1, Kia Picanto, Toyota Aygo, VW Up! and Hyundai i10 - to find all of them are noticeably more expensive. In fact, some of them cost about 50% more.
So how have they done it? Well, you don't get a lot in on the standard model. The Sandero in this review doesn't actually cost the advertised £8,000 and is more like £11k. But that's still peanuts compared to a Bentley. Yes, a Bentley is the rival of a Dacia in a comparison review.
That's got to be the most "troll" idea we've heard in months, and we love it. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that presenter Rory also worked for Top Gear. This video won't leave you feeling informed, but it is entertaining. And the conclusion is pretty foregone: Bentleys aren't worth the money if you just want to go from A to B, but they are wonderful cars.
Many of the options on this new Flying Spur are more expensive than the Dacia Sandero. It's got massaging seats and a champagne cooler, to name but a few. But Rory reminds us getting a massage and a cold drink isn't that difficult or expensive.
The Bentley is not only luxurious but also fast. The W12 engine makes power the 1-liter Sandero can't dream of. But it's also a heavy, mechanically complicated car. There's still something nice to be said about being at one with a brand new car that cost nothing to buy. Of course, if you can afford a Flying Spur, you should still feel proud of yourself... and the fact that your seats cost more than a Sandero.