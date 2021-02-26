autoevolution
1966 Ford Mustang Notchback With 302 Crate Engine Is Restomodding Done Right

26 Feb 2021
A nut-and-bolt restoration with period-correct parts always pleases the eye and the most die-hard enthusiast, but a restomod gives the vehicle an identity of its own. The 1966 Ford Mustang that has just arrived at RK Motors Charlotte is one of those eye-catching blends of classic and modern, a high-quality build with predominantly original body panels.
After blasting, prepping, and polishing the sheet metal, Gordon's Classic Restorations of Dallas, Georgia treated the Mustang with Nightmist Blue two-stage paintwork. A polished bumper is joined by the factory grille without the pony emblem and a stainless-trimmed hood topped by a scoop.

Shaved of everything but the mirror on the driver’s side and door handles, the side profile of this build is - dare I say it - elegantly aggressive. The 17-inch American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels bring the point home with a smoked chrome finish. Out back, the dual-tipped Flowmaster exhaust system is accompanied by an ornate fuel filler and bright tri-bar taillights.

The ultra-clean Parchment interior contrasts nicely with the exterior, and it’s tastefully trimmed as well. A short-throw shifter, AutoMeter instrumentation, JVC audio, Kicker DS speakers, vinyl bucket seats, polished handles, and a three-spoke steering wheel are a few of the highlights.

Built over the course of three years, the notchback pony is flexing 302 muscle in the guise of a roller crate engine. The 5.0-liter V8 powerplant with an Edelbrock Performer RPM intake and GT40 iron heads with Edelbrock valve covers takes its mojo from a Holley four-barrel carburetor.

An Eagle crankshaft, I-beam rods, and high-performance pistons also need to be mentioned, along with a COMP hydraulic roller cam, double-roller timing set, Taylor plug wires, long-tube headers, and an aluminum radiator. Matched with a Tremec five-speed manual, the engine twists an 8.0-inch axle with 3.55 gearing, Scott Drake springs, and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Now showing just under 1,900 miles (3,058 kilometers) on the odometer, this ground-up restomod can be yours for $45,900, which is pretty good bang for the buck considering that a 2021 model year Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback starts at $40,120 excluding destination charge.

