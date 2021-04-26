CFMOTO Introduces a New ATV Just in Time for Summer Off-Road Adventures

Known for their ATVs, SSVs and motorcycles, CFMOTO is a Chinese company with quite a bit of longevity. And, though we can’t vouch for their performance or durability, the ATVs in the brand’s portfolio look like an interesting option for adventure rides.
CFORCE 1000 Overland is the newest addition to the CFMOTO’s ATV range. Described as a great option for off-road expeditions, the Overland version is similar to the previous CFORCE 1000 in terms of looks and power, but it does come with extra storage space.
This rugged-looking ATV is around 90.5 inches (2,310 mm) long, with a 48-inch (1,264 mm) width and 56.7 (1,420 mm) height. Weighing around 970 lbs (490 kg), the CFORCE 1000 Overland has a total capacity of 529 lbs (240 kg). There’s enough room for a passenger to join in the fun and also extra storage space in the 2 removable cargo boxes, in case of an extended trip.
The newest CFMOTO ATV is powered by the same 963cc V-twin engine that delivers 79 HP, but it’s got some new 14-inch beadlock wheels and 27-inch off-road tires, for added grip on different types of terrain. And it promises to also cross bodies of water easily and unharmed, thanks to its 11.8-inch (300 mm) ground clearance.
The front double suspension and the rear suspension with adjustable shock absorbers help maintain a good level of comfort even on challenging roads. The Overland is also built for optimal safety, with a front fairing and integrated windscreen, as well as sturdy handguards that provide protection in all weather conditions.
CFMOTO also thought about equipping their latest ATV with extra-durable full-length HDPE skid plates and a 0.1-inch (3 mm) aluminum armor, so that it can easily go over rocks or other obstacles.
The Overland is set to launch this summer and those who are wondering about the price can get more information from the local dealerships.
