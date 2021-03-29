Range Rover Sport SVR " Carbon Overlander" Rendering Is a Widebody Dream

Trucks are America's go-to off-road performance vehicle. But if you think about it, the European exotic SUVs are lighter and usually more powerful. So why not design a Range Rover that can jump sand dunes and even camp overnight in the wilderness?
Well, there are probably a lot of reasons not to convert a German or British SUV like that. For example, these are precision machines, usually more at home on a racetrack than in the dirt. Their systems are a little too delicate, and comfort is also baked into the suspension.
You wouldn't want the air suspension to give up on you in the middle of nowhere. And if it does, the Land Rover dealer will probably charge you new Corolla money. Normally, we'd suggest LS-swapping any Land Rover, especially the Defender. But this is an exception because we're dealing with the SVR model.
While most German SUVs are powered by twin-turbo V8s, the Range Rover Sport SVR is motivated by that supercharged V8 and it makes 575 hp plus 516 lb-ft of torque. It's a $115,000 luxury SUV that can hit 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, so being sporty is in its blood.
But while the British engineers basically created a Jaguar F-Type on platform shoes, this rendering created by the Russian artist Kasim Tlibekov pushes it even higher. It's basically an overland adventure vehicle.
The already large proportions of the Range Rover Sport are enhanced by massive tires, the kind you'd want when visiting the arctic circle. The suspension lift leads your eye to bumper revisions, as well as a new set of fender flares.
Further cosmetic changes include a roof-mounted rack, accessory lights, and a set of spoilers over the trunk. Of course, this could just be an excuse to develop and sell a widebody kit that actual Range Rover owners would buy. As a reminder, Tlibekov created the unique package for the BMW 7 Series that we recently highlighted.
