BMW 7 Series "Bavarian Bruiser" Has $9,500 Carbon Fiber Widebody Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasim Tlibekov (@tlibekua) Owning a 7 Series was like having a supercar engine, a personal computer, and a sports car rolled into one. That was back when BMWs were lighter and more agile, but a bit of that exotic mix lived on in the current model, codenamed the G11/G12. A couple of years ago, we were still mesmerized by the power of the M760Li , with its M-tuned V12 monster of an engine. But ever since the facelift came out with the giant kidneys, the 7 Series has been absent from the limelight. That all changes with the arrival of the craziest widebody kit we've ever seen developed for this car.It comes from the Russian part of the world. Technically, the kit is from Latvia, but the designer behind it could be Russian. Regardless, it's going to be a pretty rare but special kind of build. The 7 Series isn't that popular in Asia or America, while the Germans might find this to be an illegal mod. So that just leaves Russia and the Middle East. Pro Tuning sells the package from €8,000 ($9,450), though that may not include shipping and taxes.In any case, the package appears to work only with the pre-facelift mods. At the front, the chin spoiler extends further down, a bit like the M Performance packages BMW offered for this car. The fender flares are made up of multiple pieces and follow the contours of the body. All four of them have vents, so they make the 7 Series look sportier.Finally, you can't have a widebody kit without adding a diffuser and some kind of wing. Thus, a trunk lid spoiler proudly shows its carbon fiber above the 740d badging. Yeah, that's the one with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter diesel.

