Graffiti-Wrapped Range Rover Evoque Dually Is Not What You’d Expect in Cyberpunk

We’re pretty sure those of you who have experienced CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 have a lot of bad things to say about a game that was supposed to be a... game-changer. From the plethora of bugs to the overall at times frustrating gameplay, there is no shortage of things the developers could have done better.
The jury is still out on cars, though. Despite the fact most of them are subject to the at times idiotic bugs that still plague the game, they sure are cool enough to exist in a future of lawless subculture, advanced technology, and corporations that would stop at nothing from advancing their goals.
There is a a long list of vehicles in Cyberpunk. You got the ones for the masses, like the Delamain No. 21 taxi, or the economy-class Thorton Galena, but we’re also treated to heavy-duty machineries like the Thorton Mackinaw-based Warhorse, or the Militech Basilisk armored machine.
All of the vehicles in Cyberpunk are made up, but that hasn’t stopped people, ever since the release of the game, from imagining how their favorite real-world rides would look like in the virtual world.
We’ve seen renderings of vehicles that would have no problem fitting in the Night City setting, but there are also images of some nobody would really expect to come across while performing missions. Like, say, a cyberpunk-ed version of the Range Rover Evoque.
If you were wondering how that might look like, here’s one for you, imagined by the people over at Bristol Street Motors.
Unlike its real-world counterpart, this one comes with a double set of wheels at the rear, making it a dually of sorts, and a coat of graffiti on the body that shows it’s had a rough run.
But the things that stand out the most are the metal parts welded on the body, from the overhead platform supported by the hood, to the metal plow attached to the front.
