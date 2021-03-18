2022 Range Rover Getting Closer to Official Reveal, Drops a bit of Camo

Spied for the third time in just as many months, pre-production prototypes of the 2022 Range Rover are slowly but surely completing their final stages of development before the model’s official unveiling sometime in the second half of this year.
Despite a mid-cycle facelift bringing its exterior and interior more in tune with the current design language of the carmaker, the most luxurious SUV in the Land Rover lineup has kind of started to show its age.
Over eight years on the market haven’t been kind with the technology used on the rather old platform used by the big SUV, but the all-new model should fix all that, especially since its architecture is a huge bet for the entire Jaguar Land Rover group.
The 2022 Range Rover is thus built on an all-new modular platform that will also underpin many other upcoming Land Rover and Jaguar products, including the upcoming all-electric Jaguar XJ sedan.
Called MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture), the aluminum-intensive platform can be used on sports sedans and SUVs alike, and it should bring a huge drop in the total mass, especially compared to the not-exactly light current generation of the Range.
Under the hood, an array of four and six-cylinder Ingenium mild-hybrids should comprise most of the engine lineup, with a plug-in hybrid that should in theory offer a much longer electric range than the current model.
Sadly, the old-school 5.0-liter V8 will go the way of the Dodo, with rumors suggesting that Land Rover might replace it with a version of BMW’s 4.4-liter V8 for its top of the range (pun intended) models.
Design wise, there shouldn’t be too many surprises, but the new Range Rover will have slightly different proportions, with the Velar being an obvious inspiration.
A slightly dropping roof toward the rear and very short front and rear overhangs can already be noticed on the pre-production prototype, with other design motifs to become more apparent once the rest of the camouflage starts dropping.
