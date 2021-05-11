LS Turbo 1984 Ford LTD Races Supercharged Mustangs and Vette, Gap Is Minuscule

The Blue Oval’s LTD was for most of its life the pinnacle of Ford sedans in North America, but the times they were A-changin’ (as Bob Dylan so directly explains). That is why the LTD basically shed lots of weight and inches to become a downsized mid-size car once again with the arrival of the fourth iteration. But size doesn’t necessarily make a difference for this particular 1984 LTD.
This example has been captured running for quarter-mile glory by the expert eye of the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, and the sedan has the usual sleeper vibes (as in looking the part for a car approaching its forties) save for a few exceptions.
They’re obvious, though, because no one can mistake a set of drag racing tires and wheels for something else, while the bulging hood is also a clear statement that something cool takes place inside the engine compartment.
According to the description, the 1984 LTD has committed the sacrilege of going for a Chevrolet LS-swap and added a VS Racing 7875 turbo for good measure. With this setup, it went on for a series of spectacular challenges against various opponents at the Street Car Takeover event during the past weekend (May 7th-8th) at the Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia.
The first encounters (from the 0:35 mark to the 1:50 presentation) are used to put things into perspective. The LTD delivered a humongous gap between its 10.17s and 9.94s results and an F-150 (12.39s) and Chevy Camaro (11.97s), for starters.
But the LTD then had its work cut out for it because the foes became a lot better as the event progressed. For example, a slower 10.55s run from the 2:25 mark against a Cadillac CTS-V was enough to let the latter take the sedan glory with a not-so-great (but still enough) 10.46s result.
But that’s not all, because the LTD’s driver probably decided it was all or nothing as it subsequently went against a couple of supercharged (first a Paxton from 3:16, then a Vortec) S550 Mustangs for some breathtaking photo finishes. As such, the LTD won by a hair the first skirmish (10.06s vs. 10.13s) and lost at an atom-sized difference the second (10.04s to the ‘Stang’s 10.02s!).
Wait, there is more. Disregard the LTD encounter with another Camaro at the 4:10 mark and go straight to the battle with a C6 Corvette sporting an ECS 1500 kit from the 5:35 minute to see the ET board deliver the results as seen in a mirror because both cars nailed the same 10.02-second result.
They’re obvious, though, because no one can mistake a set of drag racing tires and wheels for something else, while the bulging hood is also a clear statement that something cool takes place inside the engine compartment.
According to the description, the 1984 LTD has committed the sacrilege of going for a Chevrolet LS-swap and added a VS Racing 7875 turbo for good measure. With this setup, it went on for a series of spectacular challenges against various opponents at the Street Car Takeover event during the past weekend (May 7th-8th) at the Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia.
The first encounters (from the 0:35 mark to the 1:50 presentation) are used to put things into perspective. The LTD delivered a humongous gap between its 10.17s and 9.94s results and an F-150 (12.39s) and Chevy Camaro (11.97s), for starters.
But the LTD then had its work cut out for it because the foes became a lot better as the event progressed. For example, a slower 10.55s run from the 2:25 mark against a Cadillac CTS-V was enough to let the latter take the sedan glory with a not-so-great (but still enough) 10.46s result.
But that’s not all, because the LTD’s driver probably decided it was all or nothing as it subsequently went against a couple of supercharged (first a Paxton from 3:16, then a Vortec) S550 Mustangs for some breathtaking photo finishes. As such, the LTD won by a hair the first skirmish (10.06s vs. 10.13s) and lost at an atom-sized difference the second (10.04s to the ‘Stang’s 10.02s!).
Wait, there is more. Disregard the LTD encounter with another Camaro at the 4:10 mark and go straight to the battle with a C6 Corvette sporting an ECS 1500 kit from the 5:35 minute to see the ET board deliver the results as seen in a mirror because both cars nailed the same 10.02-second result.