Ford Now Sends $100 and a Diecast 2021 Bronco Family to Some Reservation Holders

As much as it’s been hyped, expected, loved, hated (by its rivals) and teased by the Blue Oval, the 2021 Bronco is still nowhere to be found at dealerships. That proves that legends do like to cause a ruckus – both in front of the audience and backstage. And the issues, along with the need to make amends, keep piling up.
Frankly, we’re starting to lose track of the many instances when Ford tried and failed to keep up with its own schedule for the arrival of the 2021 Bronco. It may be one of the most eagerly anticipated models in the recent history of the company, but we bet it’s also keeping company people late at night trying to cope with all the associated issues.
Among the many problems, ranging from quirky issues such as having a real color in the Build & Price online configurator to major hurdles such as all those times when its first deliveries were postponed for various reasons, there’s also one that affected a series of reservation holders a few months back.
Apparently, certain folks had their dealer reservations converted without consent, causing even more headaches on top of all the known issues. Now the Blue Oval is reportedly trying to make amends for all the hustle via a neat little gift.
According to a couple of bronco6g.com users (credits due to both Tor148 and EvlNvrDys), the second largest U.S. automaker has started sending all three Broncos in the mail. Granted, it’s not the real-life versions but their diecast model scale counterparts, arranged in a neat pack reading “Bronco Built Wild” on the case and “2021 Ford Bronco Family” inside.
According to the associated card it’s a limited-edition tribute to the reborn sixth generation, and even better, the company has also included a $100 Visa gift card to make sure people understood Ford “acknowledges the unexpected challenge encountered as part of the submission process.” Neat, but everyone keeps on asking for the real deal to arrive...
