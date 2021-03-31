2JZ-Swapped Fox Body Mustang Nails Both the Save and Race Win After Big Wheelie

Starship SN11 Test Flight Ends in Explosion, Debris Raining Down From the Sky

Ford’s third-generation Mustang certainly isn’t a looker, but unlike its downsized predecessor, it enjoys a popular cult following thanks to its Fox Body quirkiness. It’s been in production from 1978 to 1993, so it’s an affordable pony and one that will save the owner some of the hustle associated with finding uncommon spare parts for the classic ride.Actually, we’re pretty sure this Fox Body Mustang owner went looking in all the wrong places because he came at the drag strip wearing a Toyota 2JZ engine (made famous by the A80 Mk IV Supra) under the white hood. And it was caught displaying the grunt in full action by the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube while enjoying some late-night attention from the crowd gathered at the Bunker Hill Dragstrip in Bunker Hill, Indiana.Everyone was there for some Bunker Hill No Prep Race entertainment, and according to the description, the Fox Body 2JZ Mustang was entered into the Gangster Class. Probably to convince everyone that swapping the Blue Oval mill with some Japanese-flavored engine prowess was the right thing to do, the D.R.A.C.S. crew made sure to record a number of matches between the Fox Body and all sorts of truck or car competitors.The first run looks fairly tame, and because there’s no ET and trap speed scoreboard, we can’t even tell if the 2JZ Mustang snatched the win against the Chevrolet truck (check it out for yourself from the 0:40 mark). But, as it turns out, this was just the appetizer because as soon as night falls, the Fox Body madness comes out big time.As such, the very following run sees the driver seemingly teaching a full lesson to his opponent (another white Fox Body Mustang, by the looks of it). And the fight clearly has all the right ingredients, with a big wheelie started right before passing the Christmas tree, a nice save when it came time to land, as well as an easy win, judging by the huge gap in between the two opponents.