Challenger Scat Pack vs. The Detroit World Is a Lesson Full of Quick Drag Runs

Dodge’s third-generation modern incarnation of the Challenger seems pretty much eternal for a couple of (main) reasons. For starters, it has been updated on countless occasions since its initial debut which occurred way back in 2008. And those upgrades also include crazy iterations such as the Demon or Redeye.
But don’t think that going below the SRT Hellcat brings tame performance. Just take a look at the R/T Scat Pack and its long line of amenities, and you’ll easily be convinced. After all, the trim level does come with interesting enhancements such as the $1 rear seat delete option, Shaker and widebody options, or the mighty 1320.
If that isn’t enough, though, there’s no other choice than to support our ideas with a little bit of action. The latter comes courtesy of the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, which recently caught on camera a gray Challenger Scat Pack lining up with many different competitors in what looks like a classic case of “vs. The World” rivalry.
First up behind the Christmas tree is a timeless foe—the Ford Mustang (an S197 GT 5.0, it seems), which doesn’t manage to bring glory to the Blue Oval badge with this run. Instead, the Challenger narrowly brings the win into its lane with a 12.25s run (at 113 mph/182 kph) against the ‘Stang’s 12.63 result (at essentially the same trap speed).
We’re growing fond of the Scat Pack already, especially as it lined up against a personal favorite, the 1320. Naturally, the latter snatches the win as it casually wraps the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds against the regular sibling’s 12.3 s. Basically, that sees it in the same league as the white Challenger Hellcat Redeye that followed next, which nailed the win in 11.71 seconds against another solid 12.3s performance from the Scat Pack.
With the internal quarrels settled, it was time for the Challenger to go against other popular foes, such as the mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette, with a Ford taurus SHO sprinkled in between just for good measure. By the way, another solid 12.2-second white Scat Pack is featured in a previous video from D.R.A.C.S., so you may want to check that one as well as it lines up against a Durango SRT.
If that isn’t enough, though, there’s no other choice than to support our ideas with a little bit of action. The latter comes courtesy of the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, which recently caught on camera a gray Challenger Scat Pack lining up with many different competitors in what looks like a classic case of “vs. The World” rivalry.
First up behind the Christmas tree is a timeless foe—the Ford Mustang (an S197 GT 5.0, it seems), which doesn’t manage to bring glory to the Blue Oval badge with this run. Instead, the Challenger narrowly brings the win into its lane with a 12.25s run (at 113 mph/182 kph) against the ‘Stang’s 12.63 result (at essentially the same trap speed).
We’re growing fond of the Scat Pack already, especially as it lined up against a personal favorite, the 1320. Naturally, the latter snatches the win as it casually wraps the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds against the regular sibling’s 12.3 s. Basically, that sees it in the same league as the white Challenger Hellcat Redeye that followed next, which nailed the win in 11.71 seconds against another solid 12.3s performance from the Scat Pack.
With the internal quarrels settled, it was time for the Challenger to go against other popular foes, such as the mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette, with a Ford taurus SHO sprinkled in between just for good measure. By the way, another solid 12.2-second white Scat Pack is featured in a previous video from D.R.A.C.S., so you may want to check that one as well as it lines up against a Durango SRT.