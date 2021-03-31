Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Break Cover as Luxury Incarnate

Extravagant, Exotic Flying Dragon Yacht Could Be Yours for a Cool $8.5 Million

Land Rover’s SV Bespoke unit has just launched two Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate edition models, representing the pinnacle of its luxury SUV range. Both are based on the range-topping SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic specs. 12 photos



The SUVs also get an "SV Bespoke Ultimate edition" plaque on the center console, just so you don’t forget you’re driving the very best luxury people hauler



Opting for the long-wheelbase variant means extra refinement for those who get to ride in the back. You’re also provided with power-closing rear doors, reclining airline-style heated and cooled Executive Class Comfort-Plus seats (with over 3,9 feet/1.2 m of legroom), a hot stone massage function, plus calf and footrests. Customers can also get Vintage Tan leather trim and Copper Weave Carbon Fiber finishers.



There are two available powertrains, a 557-hp (565-PS)



If you’d rather have something a little more driver-focused, the SVAutobiography Dynamic version is the way to go. This one is only available with the supercharged V8 engine and is a standard-wheelbase vehicle.



Features include forged 22-inch Gloss Dark Gray alloys, plus Graphite Atlas accents for the side vent, hood finisher, grille, and bumper. Meanwhile, the interior boasts a knurled finish for the rotary shift controller, starter button and pedals, plus anodized Red paddle shifters. Visually, the theme inside is Ebony/Vintage Tan with diamond-quilted semi-aniline leather and Ebony headlining.



“Our SV Bespoke commissioning experts have taken the classic combination of a green and black exterior and given it a thoroughly modern twist, using a contemporary satin paint finish and copper detailing. This elegant combination is strengthened further with the recommended Vintage Tan interior themse available,” said Land Rover Vehicle Personalization boss Clare Hansen.



