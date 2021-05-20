Ford Mustang Almost Crashes Across Four Lanes of Traffic, Makes Hasty Wall Exit

Although we really can’t be sure because of the footage resolution, it seems the Ford Mustang presenting itself in the video embedded below to the entire internet as a classic failure has a few modifications up its sleeve. The same cannot be said about the driver, who probably tried to look cool while darting around and ended up losing control of the car.
It might be redundant at this point, but may we remind all these wannabe stunt drivers that real life has nothing to do with Hollywood blockbusters and aftermarket parts only improve a vehicle's performance, not the skill of the person sitting behind the wheel?
Anyways, that ship has sailed for the driver of this white Ford Mustang that was caught by an unidentified Tesla's cameras while (unsuccessfully) trying to weave through four lanes of highway traffic. The footage belonging to Griff Trips from Dallas ended up with the Teslacam Supercharged channel on YouTube. It shows the Blue Oval pony passing the EV from behind, then (as the view switches to the front camera) making its way between a couple of cars.
From that point on, it was all mayhem inside the Mustang, it seems. The driver quickly lost control of the sports car and ended up crossing all four lanes of traffic, narrowly missing a couple of semi-trucks and taking the nearby exit (by accident) so fast that it crashed into the ramp’s concrete barrier. Luckily, no other vehicles except for the Mustang were damaged (along with the driver’s ego), and we can see the Ford limp up the ramp as it slowly crawls to a stop.
Naturally, we’re not in the least bit amazed that it happened to a Mustang owner, considering the already legendary trope of nicknaming such failures as "pulling a Mustang." But we’re still very much displeased that someone didn’t have enough mind to reign down on idiotic behavior (the video’s crawl mentions “he flipped the bird as he passed by”) and ended up ruining a perfectly good machine.
Anyways, that ship has sailed for the driver of this white Ford Mustang that was caught by an unidentified Tesla's cameras while (unsuccessfully) trying to weave through four lanes of highway traffic. The footage belonging to Griff Trips from Dallas ended up with the Teslacam Supercharged channel on YouTube. It shows the Blue Oval pony passing the EV from behind, then (as the view switches to the front camera) making its way between a couple of cars.
From that point on, it was all mayhem inside the Mustang, it seems. The driver quickly lost control of the sports car and ended up crossing all four lanes of traffic, narrowly missing a couple of semi-trucks and taking the nearby exit (by accident) so fast that it crashed into the ramp’s concrete barrier. Luckily, no other vehicles except for the Mustang were damaged (along with the driver’s ego), and we can see the Ford limp up the ramp as it slowly crawls to a stop.
Naturally, we’re not in the least bit amazed that it happened to a Mustang owner, considering the already legendary trope of nicknaming such failures as "pulling a Mustang." But we’re still very much displeased that someone didn’t have enough mind to reign down on idiotic behavior (the video’s crawl mentions “he flipped the bird as he passed by”) and ended up ruining a perfectly good machine.