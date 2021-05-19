Witness a 1969 Ford Mustang Limited Edition 600 Being Returned to Groovy Fame

Although it was brand new back in the middle of the 1960s, the original Ford Mustang must have triggered visions of decades of glory at the Blue Oval headquarters; otherwise, one can’t explain the attraction for limited edition models. But that was a great premonition because today we can search for an entire ocean of gem finds.
No one will be surprised by the fact that to keep proper track of all these special versions (which had to be officially ordered by a Ford nationwide dealer or a District Sales Office to count), there are entire online portals dedicated to them.
According to the limited600mustang.net database, which has no fewer than 27 examples on record, the 1969 Limited Edition 600 Mustang was one of them, serving as a promotional series for the Philadelphia sales district back in May-June of 1969.
Frankly, it’s so obscure that it might be hard even for original Mustang aficionados to remember it, but there’s no denying its credentials are still very interesting. For example, it was a series of bespoke-colored Mustangs dressed up in either “Flower Power Red” or “Groovy Green.“ At least one of them was a Mach 1, although no Convertibles were ever produced as it was only offered in hardtop or fastback form.
It’s a very scarce find indeed because just 503 examples were built (instead of the planned 600). Still, thanks to the handiwork of the classic car lover behind the Relic Recyclery nameplate, at least one Groovy Mustang has been treated to a new lease on life.
Showcased down below in the latest video from the Hand Built Cars YouTube channel, this particular Limited Edition 600 was the restorer’s second 1969 Mustang project. It seems that he was quite happy with how this SportsRoof eventually turned out since we can see his garage now also includes a Flower Power unit awaiting its own TLC.
As for the Groovy Green Limited Edition 600, all we can say is that we’re again mesmerized by the hard work and patience needed for someone to embark on such a restoration journey, seemingly with no outside help and solely relying on the wits, knowledge, and handiwork of the owner.
Just think about it, this isn’t a professionally remastered Mustang by some huge company or even a custom shop; instead, it was all built by hand inside a home garage.
