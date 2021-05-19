2020 Ford Mustang GT Flexes Its Vortech Muscle, Thrashes GT-R, Z06 and Camaro SS

5 LS Turbo 1984 Ford LTD Races Supercharged Mustangs and Vette, Gap Is Minuscule

Not long ago, we discussed a neat video from the "Drag Racing and Car Stuff" YouTube channel focusing on two examples of the dearly departed Cadillac ATS-V series. In there, a lady's ATS-V coupe gapped just about everything, save for a feisty 2020 Ford Mustang GT. Now it's time for the latter's own Vortech supercharged quarter-mile story



This time around, the latest D.R.A.C.S. footage focuses on the Vortech Superchargers V3 Blue Oval, and even though we easily recognized the white ATS-V when the time came, our attention was placed squarely on a trio of very traditional encounters.That’s because the dark blue 2020 Ford Mustang GT duked it out with the mighty Nissan GT-R R35 , as well as two representatives from the Chevrolet arena. A Dodge or two would have been great to put things into a Detroit Three perspective, but of course, you really can’t have everything in life.As for the battles , the initial one is a bit subjective. That’s because the dark-hooded Blue Oval and the light blue Nissan GT-R R35 fought without the assistance of the Elapsed Time scoreboard, which for some reason remained silent during this run.Still, we could count the initial skirmish as a victory for the Vortech Mustang GT because the gap between the contestants was massively obvious when they both crossed the quarter-mile finish line. Next up from the 0:50 mark came the ATS-V encounter, but we already know how that went (10.02s for the GT, 10.20s for the lady with a Caddy).As such, from the 1:45 mark, we come into Chevrolet territory. First up on the drag racing battlefield was a black C7 Corvette Z06, which took a beating from team Ford because the supercharged machine and its driver ran like a Swiss clock, again posting an almost flawless 10.01s ET against the Chevy’s 10.63s run.The black Camaro SS probably wanted revenge for the previous tarnishing, but even the vintage white-letter Hoosiers weren’t enough to claim supremacy. The fight ended in the GT’s favor while the Chevrolet driver struggled to maintain control of the vehicle during the last part of the attempt (10.15s for Mustang, 10.45s for the Camaro).