Spellbinding '69 Mustang 427 Stroker Pro Touring Is the Handiwork of One Man

More on this:

1 Modern Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Digitally Reverts the 2021 Puma Into a Coupe

2 Tough-Looking 1965 Ford Mustang Sends Out “Eleanor” Vibes With an Orange Twist

3 The Lone Ranger Isn't a Cowboy Anymore, but ARB's Take on Ford's U.S.-Spec Truck

4 RLC Hot Wheels Mustang Cobra R Is So Exclusive You Only Have 48 Hours to Order

5 Semi-Official 2021 Ford Bronco Fuel Economy Figures Show Sasquatch Does 17 MPG