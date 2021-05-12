Spellbinding '69 Mustang 427 Stroker Pro Touring Is the Handiwork of One Man

Although no fewer than six generations have passed since the Blue Oval pulled the cover off the original pony car, one can easily understand the fascination some people still have with the first iteration of the Mustang. But, just in case you need some teaching material for the next generations, here’s a cool example of how a 1969 Mustang Fastback was turned into a 427ci stroked Pro Touring monster through the sheer will and determination of (almost) just one person.
Classic cars are often used as cool reminders of bygone eras. They always look interesting in between all the modern rides surrounding them and make up a special category among car aficionados. Of course, they’re not without problems when trying to live daily with them. Remember, they’re old and often use decrepit technology.
People have quickly found a neat workaround and started upgrading various bits and pieces to better, modern standards. But having a cool restomod is easier said than done. That's well exemplified by the neat video (embedded below) from the Hand Built Cars YouTube channel, where we see an old and tired 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback turned into a glorious 427ci (7.0L) stroker Pro Touring project.
But there’s a catch. This orange monster hasn’t been done professionally by a dedicated aftermarket company like so many others; instead, it is the result of the loving work (almost entirely) performed by hand by a single person. Frankly, we have a huge appreciation for the dedication of Brandon DeFazio, the proud author of this project, which seems to have been created for personal use.
I, for one, would have never had the patience and attention to detail needed to have the build completed to such exquisite levels. So, it’s even more mesmerizing to see the labor involved with each completed stage.
As far as the details are concerned, the project started from the basis provided by a copper/bronze Mustang with flat black stripes, which arrived in possession of the builder sporting a swapped 1989 engine (5.0-liter), a stock interior, 18-inch wheels, and some snake touches such as the front and rear drilled brakes or the rear Cobra badge seen at the 0:20 mark.
It was then cut, welded, and reshaped to the personal taste of the author. Even against his dad’s wishes, the two clashed when reaching the drip rails inflection point, according to the description provided by the builder. And, after much custom fabrication, parts installation, and further parts fitting (we all know that classic cars and gaps go together like rum and Coke), the result was simply stunning.
And probably also a hoot to drive, judging by the looks of that 427ci stroker engine...
People have quickly found a neat workaround and started upgrading various bits and pieces to better, modern standards. But having a cool restomod is easier said than done. That's well exemplified by the neat video (embedded below) from the Hand Built Cars YouTube channel, where we see an old and tired 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback turned into a glorious 427ci (7.0L) stroker Pro Touring project.
But there’s a catch. This orange monster hasn’t been done professionally by a dedicated aftermarket company like so many others; instead, it is the result of the loving work (almost entirely) performed by hand by a single person. Frankly, we have a huge appreciation for the dedication of Brandon DeFazio, the proud author of this project, which seems to have been created for personal use.
I, for one, would have never had the patience and attention to detail needed to have the build completed to such exquisite levels. So, it’s even more mesmerizing to see the labor involved with each completed stage.
As far as the details are concerned, the project started from the basis provided by a copper/bronze Mustang with flat black stripes, which arrived in possession of the builder sporting a swapped 1989 engine (5.0-liter), a stock interior, 18-inch wheels, and some snake touches such as the front and rear drilled brakes or the rear Cobra badge seen at the 0:20 mark.
It was then cut, welded, and reshaped to the personal taste of the author. Even against his dad’s wishes, the two clashed when reaching the drip rails inflection point, according to the description provided by the builder. And, after much custom fabrication, parts installation, and further parts fitting (we all know that classic cars and gaps go together like rum and Coke), the result was simply stunning.
And probably also a hoot to drive, judging by the looks of that 427ci stroker engine...