The Lone Ranger Isn't a Cowboy Anymore, but ARB's Take on Ford's U.S.-Spec Truck

Founded way back in 1975 and growing for more than four decades to become Australia's largest manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket 4WD accessories, it’s safe to say that ARB has the proper off-roading experience—and a global reach into both Europe and USA. What they lacked was a comprehensive U.S.-spec build for a very popular mid-size pickup truck. Until now, that is.
If one looks up Ford’s page on the ARB 4x4 Accessories’ American online portal, you’ll find just a trio of models listed for customization: the F-250, F-350, and Ranger. Luckily, things are starting to look better and better for the ARB and Blue Oval fans (though it’s a long way to go until they reach the same wide choice as for the Jeep brand).
2021 Ford Bronco fans got a first look at the Badlands ARB Edition not long ago, and now the accessories expert has taken matters into its own hands by presenting the official build for the Ford's mid-size pickup truck, the Ranger.
It’s got a catchy name, The Lone Ranger, a statement that popular culture tropes will live on forever, even if they get reinvented into different forms. Though not the ones where Caucasian actor Johnny Depp plays Tonto, a role that in the 1950s was rightfully attributed to an actor of proper heritage (Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk, for the record).
But we digress. ARB’s The Lone Ranger is a Ford Ranger that comes with beefy off-road and overlanding credentials thanks to the addition of a series of parts and accessories. Unfortunately, there’s no price tag attached to the new build, but at least we’re given an extensive list of equipment.
Among the highlights, we could note the ARB Summit front and rear bumpers, along with the series’ protection steps with front rails. There’s also a full ARB under-vehicle protection system, rear differential cover, as well as a Safari snorkel to bode well with some undisclosed Ford Performance tuning.
The Lone Ranger rides on an Old Man Emu BP-51 heavy-duty suspension load kit, an ARB Air Locker rear, and the truck comes with 17-inch KMC XD RG2 rims wrapped in beefy BF Goodrich KO2 rubber (285/70). As far as adventures are concerned, there’s also a long list of accessories, including a 49-inch ARB Base Rack, all sorts of ARB lights, and a host of recovery aids.
