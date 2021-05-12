Tough-Looking 1965 Ford Mustang Sends Out “Eleanor” Vibes With an Orange Twist

Whenever one lays eyes upon a seriously modified first-generation Mustang, there’s always a chance you’ll get an “Eleanor” déjà vu. Sometimes it’s for the better, other times for the worst. But, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So, we’re not going to pass definitive judgment on this ‘65 Mustang without further investigation.
We know that independent filmmaker H. B. “Toby” Halicki's 1974 cult classic film “Gone in 60 Seconds” used a 1971 Mustang SportsRoof for impersonating the 1973 model year “Eleanor.” We are also well aware that Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer’s take from 2000 (Angelina Jolie and white dreadlocks, those were the times!) relied on custom 1967 Fastbacks.
But from the very first moment, this 1965 Mustang still gave us flashbacks of the movies. Sure, it might be the lack of access to the silver screen, but for us, there’s enough uncanny resemblance to stir up our interest.
Besides, this is a solid, tough-looking custom build. The body has numerous modifications for added muscle car panache, while the bespoke Copper metallic painted delivers a decidedly orange take to the unit, which is then neatly contrasted by the black racing stripes.
There’s also a billet grille, a stylishly integrated side exhaust, and 18-inch American Racing rims shod in what look like very sticky tires. Moving inside, the pony-embroidered seats are dressed up in black, while some of the elements are painted in a matching finish to the exterior color.
It’s also a nice blend of old school and modern awareness, considering things such as the manual windows, the Cobra-badged three-spoke steering wheel, or the Intellitronix digital cluster, and the new radio with retro design.
As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the future owner will get a 302ci V8 that was bored to 306ci (5.0L), and the larger displacement is joined by a very long list of component enhancements. Unfortunately, no power ratings are provided in the description, but we know that all ponies reach the rear (disc brake-equipped) wheels through a five-speed manual transmission commanded by a Hurst shifter.
There’s a fixed price quotation of $49,500 from the dealer, and the Mustang sells with just 1,598 miles (2,572 km) on the odometer, though it’s probably a traditional case of TMU (total mileage unknown).
