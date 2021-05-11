2021 Shelby GT Comes to the Custom Ford Mustang Party for a Lower $62,310 MSRP

In March, Shelby American made the day of any Ford Mustang aficionado when it presented a “bundle of snakes.” The flagship apparition was naturally the 825-hp toting 2021 Super Snake Speedster , but the company knows very well it’s not going to make ends meet just with that limited-edition hero car. 23 photos



Interestingly, Shelby has now



Unsurprisingly, that means the Shelby GT package's MSRP equates to $24,995, which—coincidence or not (we’ll let you be the judge of that)—has the exact same tag as the



Great for anyone looking for a little more Shelby personality and the same daily driving capabilities of a regular Mustang GT, the 2021 Shelby GT comes with highlights such as the “deep draw” hood (with functional vents for



For more performance, the options list includes an “S/C” package smack on top, adding a supercharger to acquire no less than 700 ponies. There’s more than that, such as braking, suspension, and optical upgrades, while those looking for the most extreme performance will also consider the availability of the Heavy Duty package. Instead, it needs to secure as many clients as possible for the rest of the pack, including the mighty Shelby Super Snake, Shelby GT500SE, and above all, the base Shelby GT. And a good pricing scenario would be great for the latter, of course. Especially since the competition is also upgrading the 2021 model year ‘Stang.Interestingly, Shelby has now announced its new 2021 GT has a price of $62,310, lower than for the 2020MY. That’s based on the official Blue Oval MSRP for the 2021 Mustang GT with the manual transmission, which kicks off at $37,315.Unsurprisingly, that means the Shelby GT package's MSRP equates to $24,995, which—coincidence or not (we’ll let you be the judge of that)—has the exact same tag as the Roush Performance Stage 3 Ford Mustang. We shouldn’t look bewildered since Shelby had enough time to scrutinize the competition, as the latter has arrived way back in February.Great for anyone looking for a little more Shelby personality and the same daily driving capabilities of a regular Mustang GT, the 2021 Shelby GT comes with highlights such as the “deep draw” hood (with functional vents for better cooling ), Ford Performance suspension, Borla cat-back exhaust, and Shelby touches, among others.For more performance, the options list includes an “S/C” package smack on top, adding a supercharger to acquire no less than 700 ponies. There’s more than that, such as braking, suspension, and optical upgrades, while those looking for the most extreme performance will also consider the availability of the Heavy Duty package.