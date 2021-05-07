2018-2021 Roush Mustang Max Cooling Kit Takes $2,099 to Keep the Pony Crisp

Whenever stock factory power is not enough for your Ford Mustang, the aftermarket sector is ready and willing to seriously up the game for the eager owners. But when the heat is on, folks better keep both their heads cool, along with the air flowing for the engine. No worries, because Roush Performance now has the latter covered.
It hasn’t been long since the Michigan-based company released into the wild the $24,995 Roush Stage 3 Ford Mustang for the 2021 model year, so it’s only logical that some of the brand’s fans have already performed various upgrades.
For example, one could have already opted for the Roush supercharger on their 2018-2021 Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 engine because we all know sometimes desire trumps patience. No worries, because now the tuning shop can instill some of the coolness of their Stage 3 Mustang onto any 2018-2021 example that already went through the supercharger intervention.
For just $2,099, but with the caveat that we’re dealing with an advanced level of installation difficulty (so it’s best to spend a little more for professional help), Roush Performance now offers the Max Cooling Kit upgrade.
It’s the same one as on the brand new 2021 Stage 3 Mustang and will increase both the engine and supercharger cooling capacity to make sure it gets the edge in any heated situation by improving airflow both in and out of the engine bay.
For the price, the Mustang owners will get a couple of Gloss Black front fascia corner pockets and another couple fender heat extractors, along with an auxiliary engine cooler on the driver side as well as the auxiliary supercharger cooler on the side of the passenger.
None of these parts are there just for show, as Roush touts a 28% increase in cooling capacity for the engine thanks to the additional surface area and radiator volume, along with a 22% jump in terms of cooling for the supercharger itself. In addition, the engine bay temperature gets a 14% reduction, and the kit is covered by a three-year / 36k mile (58,000 km) warranty.
For example, one could have already opted for the Roush supercharger on their 2018-2021 Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 engine because we all know sometimes desire trumps patience. No worries, because now the tuning shop can instill some of the coolness of their Stage 3 Mustang onto any 2018-2021 example that already went through the supercharger intervention.
For just $2,099, but with the caveat that we’re dealing with an advanced level of installation difficulty (so it’s best to spend a little more for professional help), Roush Performance now offers the Max Cooling Kit upgrade.
It’s the same one as on the brand new 2021 Stage 3 Mustang and will increase both the engine and supercharger cooling capacity to make sure it gets the edge in any heated situation by improving airflow both in and out of the engine bay.
For the price, the Mustang owners will get a couple of Gloss Black front fascia corner pockets and another couple fender heat extractors, along with an auxiliary engine cooler on the driver side as well as the auxiliary supercharger cooler on the side of the passenger.
None of these parts are there just for show, as Roush touts a 28% increase in cooling capacity for the engine thanks to the additional surface area and radiator volume, along with a 22% jump in terms of cooling for the supercharger itself. In addition, the engine bay temperature gets a 14% reduction, and the kit is covered by a three-year / 36k mile (58,000 km) warranty.