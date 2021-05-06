One-of-Two 2010 Ford Mustang RTR Mixes Increased Scarcity With SEMA Credentials

Vaughn Gittin Jr. has already shown on more than one occasion he knows how to properly mix business with pleasure, heading a company (RTR Vehicles), doing marketing stunts for the Blue Oval’s products, and still driving professionally to gain championship titles both on and off the road. So, we kind of trust the “Fun-Haver” to know what he’s doing when his outlet massages a Mustang.
In between playing with the 2021 Bronco and getting ready to defend the 2020 Formula Drift title, Gittin Jr. also has time to come up with great upgrades for the Ford Mustang series, such as the ten-year anniversary Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 limited edition.
But, judging by the looks of this 2010 Ford Mustang RTR, it seems his company knew its stuff from the very beginning. This is one of just two examples built specifically for the 2009 SEMA Show and is now up for grabs again courtesy of Garage Kept Motors.
It’s a neat occasion to collect a Series 1 RTR Mustang as it’s among the first builds created by RTR Vehicles after it was founded back in 2009. The redesigned fifth generation pony was just coming into production back then, which is why this build still looks entirely contemporary even a decade later.
That, and the fact that it’s brimming with RTR goodies, such as the graphics package, badges, 19-inch Dark Matte Charcoal RTR wheels, as well as a bevy of aerodynamic components that were created with help from Classic Design Concepts. Ford’s Performance unit also makes its presence felt thanks to the upgraded suspension components, axle back exhaust, while Baer became responsible for the stopping power.
And don’t think the latter wasn’t used, because this showpiece wasn’t locked away in a climate garage and had the key thrown away. Instead, it gathered almost 47k of miles (over 75,000 km) on the odometer, probably to make sure the owner understood that RTR could stand for a number of cool things: ready to rock, ready to run, ready to race, etc.
Now it’s also ready for a new owner, provided the latter agrees to pay the consigner the fixed price of $57,900 to get dibs on this red, 4.6-liter V8 supercharged monster that likes to be manually tamed via the five-speed stick shift.
