Aaron Kaufman Changes His Mind, Rips the Track in a 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang

Aaron Kaufman is well known among automotive enthusiasts for his Gas Monkey Garage stint, attempted break out as a solo TV personality, the new ArchLight Fab Business... and for his dislike of the Ford Mustang. Seriously, the first thing Internet dwellers had to say about his stint with a 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang was to ask if his feelings have suddenly changed towards the Blue Oval pony.
Well, in this day and age, what’s another story that confirms the never say never trope? Yet, we feel it’s exactly what we’re presented with. And, as always, the fact that a star (even a little one, in this case) was given access to something cool (the Stage 3 Mustang) and most likely awarded a chunk load of money certainly had an influence in the grand scheme of things.
Of course, it’s not for us to be ironical about these marketing stunts, and instead let’s focus on the video embedded below. Kaufman himself kicks off the proceeds by saying that he’s at the Continental Tire Uvalde Proving Grounds in Texas, “a place I never thought I’d be in a car you all never thought I’d drive.” So, it’s obvious he acknowledges the strained relationship with the Mustang.
Which is kind of odd, since ArchLight Fab is a Dallas, Texas (so, it’s just 355 miles/571 km from Uvalde, actually) company that’s focused on supplying aftermarket parts for the Ford F-100 series of trucks. Well, never mind our rhetorical thoughts, because at least Kaufman and Roush keep the action concise.
After all, he’s presented with no ordinary Mustang. Instead, it’s the 2021 Stage 3 Mustang that’s capable of churning out 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) of torque for a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and lateral acceleration in excess of 1.07g.
Better yet, because he’s on a closed track he can rip the ten-speed automatic to pieces in delivering the revs to put that supercharger to great use and instill pavement-burning music in our ears. Yes, we feel Kaufman is a bit zealous in praising the Roush Mustang, but that sound – combined with the drifts and donuts - still make this a cool and short lunch-break guilty pleasure...
Of course, it’s not for us to be ironical about these marketing stunts, and instead let’s focus on the video embedded below. Kaufman himself kicks off the proceeds by saying that he’s at the Continental Tire Uvalde Proving Grounds in Texas, “a place I never thought I’d be in a car you all never thought I’d drive.” So, it’s obvious he acknowledges the strained relationship with the Mustang.
Which is kind of odd, since ArchLight Fab is a Dallas, Texas (so, it’s just 355 miles/571 km from Uvalde, actually) company that’s focused on supplying aftermarket parts for the Ford F-100 series of trucks. Well, never mind our rhetorical thoughts, because at least Kaufman and Roush keep the action concise.
After all, he’s presented with no ordinary Mustang. Instead, it’s the 2021 Stage 3 Mustang that’s capable of churning out 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) of torque for a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and lateral acceleration in excess of 1.07g.
Better yet, because he’s on a closed track he can rip the ten-speed automatic to pieces in delivering the revs to put that supercharger to great use and instill pavement-burning music in our ears. Yes, we feel Kaufman is a bit zealous in praising the Roush Mustang, but that sound – combined with the drifts and donuts - still make this a cool and short lunch-break guilty pleasure...