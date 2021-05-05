1968 Ford Shelby GT500 King of the Road Is a True 428 Cobra Jet V8 AACA Senior

4 Never Count a Race Over, Probably Said 9s Mustang to Old-School Chevy Chevelle

Currently, the 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 thunders its “Predator” domination atop Ford Performance’s lineup with its 760-hp aluminum V8 and imposing supercharger. But let’s face it, if you want the classic pinnacle of Shelby(ness), one needs to have a GT500KR (King of the Road) version in the garage. 22 photos



Better yet, the fiery red ‘68 (that once lived a



428ci Cobra Jet party under the hood of the GT500KR.



Back then, the styling was becoming a bit more aggressive, while the company also started to offer Convertible options for those looking to enjoy the GT350 and GT500 experience with the wind in their hair. As summer is fast approaching, it’s no wonder the red GT500KR we see here has been photographed from all angles with the top down.



According to the description provided by the consigner, we’re dealing with the Shelby with the VIN 04047, and it’s currently looking pristine thanks to a comprehensive restoration performed by specialist shop Kar Kraft. Coincidence or not, this example also belonged for a while to Susan Minch, wife of Scott Minch, the president of the aftermarket specialist.



Among the many



