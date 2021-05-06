Ford F-250 Race Truck Hits Dyno, Turbo Goes Bye-Bye for the Silliest Reason

When you take a machine way above factory specification and you hit the dyno for some serious work, you can expect certain parts to quit their job, and the turbocharger is obviously high on the list of suspects. However, in the case of the turbo explosion we have here, the hardware itself was definitely not at fault, even though it is now in a million pieces.
The unfortunate episode happened earlier this year, when Arizona-based KC Turbos put the race truck it's building for this season on the dyno.
The company, which handles Power Stroke upgrades, naturally had such a 6.0-liter V8 on the machine, which appears to be a 2005 Ford F-250 using the ideal configuration for racing, namely a regular cab with a short bed. Nevertheless, as the Facebook post below, which was uploaded back in April, shows, the truck features a Kill Devil Diesel custom long block.
With the engine appearing in the middle of an all-out pull, the silicone air intake suddenly collapsed. So while the exhaust gases were spinning the turbine wheel at full tilt, the airflow starvation acted as a brake for the compressor wheel. Thus, there was little left for the turbocharger to do than leave the scene in spectacular fashion, with the flames and sparks that followed making this clear.
And this is how an inexpensive part failure led to the destruction of hardware that costs, say, 100 times more.
To anybody who loves internal combustion engines (we've heard there are quite a few such people around), the soundtrack of the dyno run shown in the clip is just as difficult to bear as the visual side.
And here's the developer talking about the error: "Rookie mistake we made the other day[...], but you live and you learn from your mistakes,"
It looks like, by the time the video was posted, the problem had already been fixed - we're expecting some metal piping and fresh turbo hardware to have been installed on the V8. And that's because the company added that the motor was "running like a dream" following multiple wide-open throttle dyno runs.
After all, the truck is headed for the 2021 edition of the Ultimate Callout Challenge. Set to take place later this month (think: May 21-23) this diesel event will see competitors entering drag racing, sled pulling and dyno battles at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana.
