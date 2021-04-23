2 The Sky's the Limit for GEO-Cab's Fully Custom and Carbon Fiber Off-Road Campers

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Visits Hennessey Dyno, Lays Down 562 WHP

Which is the most potent three-row sport utility vehicle on sale today? Durango SRT Hellcat is the answer to that question, and Hennessey plans to modify it despite the insane factory rating of 710 horsepower. 62 photos



Before they get down to business with the



The bone-stock engine develops more than 500 pound-feet from 3,100 to approximately 5,300 revolutions, which explains the neck-snapping acceleration of the unwieldy sport utility vehicle. Dodge claims 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with the standard tires, and top speed is nothing to scoff at either at 180 mph (290 kph).



With a little bit of tender loving care from Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Durango SRT Hellcat with the HPE1000 Supercharged Upgrade promises to hit 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds. The quarter-mile numbers are ludicrous too at 10.8 seconds and 126 miles per hour (203 kilometers per hour) for a 5,710-pound (2,590-kilogram) SUV .



Hennessey limits the HPE1000 Supercharged Upgrade to 50 units for a relatively simple reason, and that is limited production figures for the 2021 model year. As fate would have it, Dodge will pull the plug on the super utility vehicle in June over the incoming federally-mandated regulations for evaporative and refueling emissions for the 2022 model year.



