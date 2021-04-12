1 Challenger Hellcat Driver Tries to Look Cool, Flips a Silverado Over Instead

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Production Run Increased to Satisfy Demand

Only 2,000 units of the Hellcat-engined Durango were supposed to be manufactured, and all of them sold out in just a matter of weeks. Dodge Garage reports that if a dealer has a “sold” order in the system, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be much obliged to ramp up production. 60 photos



How many examples will be made is anyone’s guess at the present moment because Fiat Chrysler didn’t share this information. However, we do know that another batch of Hellcat-engined Durangos will roll down the assembly line in June 2021 for the 2021 model year. That’s rather interesting because Dodge dealership sources are very adamant that production will come to a grinding halt



Described as insane by Doug DeMuro, the most potent Durango of them all is rocking a 2.4-liter IHI supercharger on top of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine for 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque. The almighty lump channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to every corner with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Chrysler TorqueFlite 8HP based on the 8HP introduced by ZF Friedrichshafen in the late 2000s.



Priced from $80,995 excluding destination charge and optional extras, the hellish three-row utility vehicle won't meet the evaporative and refueling emissions for the 2022 model year. Dodge will obviously update Hellcat-engined models with a brand-new EVAP system to please the feds, but Dodge continues to market the Durango Hellcat as a one-year affair.