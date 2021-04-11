Dodge Challenger Hellcat Interceptor Brings Back the Mad Max Pursuit Special

Out of all the vehicles you can find in showrooms nowadays, the Dodge Challenger is arguably the one that needs the least help when it comes to playing the nostalgia styling card. But what if the Mopar machine received a retro makeover - what kind of end would justify such purist-outraging means? Well, how about a nod to the original muscle car of the Mad Max franchise, the Interceptor?
Wait, wasn't Maxwell Rockatansky's Pursuit Special an Aussie Ford - are you trying to get traditionalists completely over the edge? we hear you asking. Indeed, it was, but that doesn't stop the Dodge Challenger Hellcat we have here from impersonating the Hollywood-famous 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT Hardtop.
And while the image above is a rendering, this portrays what should be the final form of a real-life project, with the unconventional replica being handled by a Florida-based builder named Robert Selby.
As you can notice in the second Instagram post below, which comes from the said car lover, the adventure is currently in an advanced stage - this uses the Mad Cat label, but we chose to borrow the original movie moniker for the title above. And while we'll dedicate a separate article to the machine, this story is focused on its pixel representation.
Digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who constantly dreams up builds that keep us awake at night (chopped Chrysler Turbine Car, anybody?), has been in contact with Selby, aiming to get as close as possible to the intended look of the muscle hybrid that is this machine.
The front end transformation, which is spot on, at least to these eyes, is just the beginning of the Mad Max-ization. So, while the factory blower of the Hellcat is still the one providing those 717 hp, a more or less functional Weiand unit sitting on top of it serves as the ultimate nod to the original. And while the hood has had to give up its middle section in order for the second blower to fit, the factory dual snorkel approach isn't all that far from the 1970s Blue Oval styling.
The side exhaust and the custom badges on the front fenders are joined by the vents sitting just before the rear wheels in the attempt to bridge the gap between the two continents and eras. Then we have the downforce work, which is handled by a pair of spoilers adorning the roof and the boot lid.
Once you're overtaken by this bad boy, you'll be able to gaze at the redesigned rear fascia, which also includes the taillights - there aren't too many reasons to convince an enthusiast that the eye-catching retro light clusters of the contemporary Challenger have to go and the approach seen here is probably the best one yet.
"It’s incredible to me how well the modern Challenger fits with the old cues, like the Falcon nose, wings, tail panel and side vents (goes to further prove how excellently designed the new Challenger is). All that you see here is planned to eventually find its way onto the actual car," the artist explains in the first Insta post below.
So yes, we can't wait to witness this one (pun intended).
