Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye "Bad Boy" Shows Heavy Bottom Aero

Did you ever look at a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and feel like it needs more power? No, that's not strange, even Dodge itself pulled such a stunt for the 2021 model year, which is how we ended up with the otherworldly Charger Hellcat Redeye . And, much to nobody's surprise, the aftermarket now wants to play with the 797-horsepower sedan, with the example currently parked on our screens bringing a fresh example of this. 4 photos



Returning to the Mopar machine that brought us here, the factory widebody is still in place, although the generous arches are now filled by custom shoes. These are multi-piece units sporting a five-spoke design and lips that come in a generous size. Speaking of the latter, these feature a glossy finish, while the wheel centers come in a matte shade of black.



The said setup has been mixed with various aero bits that seem to be on the aesthetics card. And while we can't see the front end of the muscle sedan, the posterior clearly acts like an attention magnet, hence the nickname we used in the title.



As such, we're looking at a transparent wickerbill, which is mixed with a diffuser-style element that appears to be mostly cosmetic.



With social media acting as a power adder to builders across the world, these four-door Redeye proposals will only become more vicious, so we're here, waiting.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDB LA (@rdbla) We're dealing with what seems to be a mostly aesthetics-driven proposal of the moderate sort. The project comes from Los Angeles-based RBDLA, a shop that often handles celebrities' journey into the aftermarket realm, even though there's no word on the owner of this particular vehicle. The focus of the company's proposal sometimes revolves around the vehicles themselves rather than the ones who drive them, with another example of the sort involving this Lamborghini Urus we discussed in 2019, which mixes a widebody approach with a generous ride height reduction and, of course, a set of shiny shoes.