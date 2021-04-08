1955 Chevrolet 150 "American Graffiti" Tribute Flexes Big-Block V8, Drag Wheels

When American Graffiti was released in 1973, America was still living the dream. The oil crisis was still a few months away, gas was still cheap, and hot-rodders were still cruising in their muscle cars. The OPEC oil embargo that followed changed everything, and American Graffiti became the symbol of a nostalgia movement looking for simpler, 1950s-like times.
The cars featured in the movie, mostly pre-1960 models, turned it into a classic for automotive enthusiasts. The yellow 1932 Ford 5-Window Coupe is the main four-wheeled character of American Graffiti, but the heavily modified 1955 Chevy 150 driven by Harrison Ford also gained a cult following—to the point where people started building their own replicas.
One such tribute car surfaced on eBay with similar black paint and drag-specific upgrades. Styling-wise, this 1955 One Fifty is a very accurate replica. The front bumper and the hood scoop are slightly different, but everything else seems identical to Bob Falfa's menacing ride. The shiny black paint and the drag wheels are all there.
The two-tone, black-and-white interior is a perfect restoration and the dashboard and sun visors have been autographed by American Graffiti actors. So while it's not an original American Graffiti car, this 1955 Chevy has already met some of the crew.
I can spot signatures from Paul Le Mat, Cindy Williams, and Candy Clark. Harrison Ford, who actually drove the 1955 Chevy in the movie, hasn't signed it yet, but it's not too late to get him into the car with a marker.
Under the hood, this 150 is a bit different than the original movie car. But that's actually good news because it packs a larger, more powerful V8. Instead of the original, small-block V8, this tribute car flexes a 7.4-liter block that has been de-stroked to 7.0 liters and a long list of performance upgrades.
There's four-bolt mains, ARP rod bolts, Speed Pro pistons, MSD ignition, a GM steel crank, and Pro Comp aluminum heads, to name but a few. The seller doesn't say how much oomph hits the wheels through the five-speed manual and 4.10 Posi rear end, but my bet is on a lot more than the original 4.3-liter small-block V8, rated at 162 horsepower.
The car is being auctioned off by eBay's "tateandsydney" from Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Bidding is now at $48,200, but the reserve hasn't been met. If you've been chasing an American Graffiti tribute 150, this is probably the next best thing to the original movie car.
