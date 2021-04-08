Pontiac GTO Comes Back to Life Piggybacking on Buick Regal GS in Quick Rendering

Credited for making muscle cars hip back in the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO has lived a tumultuous life across five generations. It’s been American at heart for about a decade and then tried to reinvent itself as an Australian for the modern era. Unfortunately, this time around, the Phoenix trick didn’t work out, so this legendary nameplate is now locked somewhere in a GM drawer with the corporate oblivion key.
The original that lived an extremely meaningful life between the 1964 and 1974 model years, triggering the beloved muscle car mania, is long gone but clearly not forgotten by the automotive aficionados. Even the Holden-produced fifth generation that came from the Land Down Under as a rebadged third-generation Holden Monaro has its fair share of fans, probably thanks to its sleek coupe lines and feisty LS1 and LS2 grunt hidden under the hood.
Virtual artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel (better known as adry53customs on Instagram) is one of them. He’s just announced an upcoming new YouTube series called “Fastlane City” with a second modern reincarnation of the Pontiac GTO based on the underpinnings of the current Buick Regal GS as the front runner.
Although at first sight, the performance version of the model that’s a vivid reminder of the bygone era when GM was doing a global take on the Opel/Vauxhall Insignia, Buick Regal, and Holden Commodore doesn’t seem to have changed much with help from the CGI wizardry, it seems that appearances can be deceiving.
For starters, we do get many elements pertaining to the 310-hp donor Regal GS, but the GTO’s swift lines come through in the coupe form and most of the subtle details. By the way, the pixel master has prepared both wild and tame versions of the possible (but extremely improbable) resurrection of the GTO based on the Buick architecture.
Naturally, the blown GTO will cater to the drag racing side of things, while the normal-looking variant should be more than ready for street shenanigans. And, even better, we’re going to get a lot more American muscle car designs going forward, so we could even treat the GTO as an “appetizer” of some sorts.
