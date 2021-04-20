Hellcat Redeye Triggers 9s Bolt-On Surprise Attack on All Sorts of Drag “Demons”

More on this:

1 Faster Ski-Doo Sneaks In Between Lexus GS F Races With S197 Mustang and AMG GT

2 2016 BMW 650i Gran Coupe Has the “Basic Essentials” to Challenge the Hellcat

3 Stock 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Boogies Into Submission Both Mustang and X5

4 8s SRT8 Jeep Humiliates Camaro, Then Tries to “Climb” the Tree During Burnout

5 2JZ-Swapped Fox Body Mustang Nails Both the Save and Race Win After Big Wheelie