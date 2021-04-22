The Sky's the Limit for GEO-Cab's Fully Custom and Carbon Fiber Off-Road Campers

What can I say about GEO-Cab? Well, I can say quite a bit actually. This company may appear to be a young gun in the conversion game, but in fact, these amazing camper conversions have been available for a few years now, under the German brand GEHO-Cab.
One reason you may not have heard of these guys is because they operate mostly on the European market. GEO-Cab, on the other hand, is the official North American partner of GEHO-Cab.
brand. After our conversation, I was left in somewhat of a shock because, well, just keep reading.
Just to get an idea, it all started with GEHO-Cab's first conversion of a VW Amarok, dubbed the Kora. From there, everything just snowballed, leading to another three conversion styles for any vehicle from the Amarok to a Mercedes-Benz G Class, Ford Bronco, new and old Defenders, Hilux 6x6, Jeep Gladiators, Dodge Rams, and even Nissan Navara.
For the North American market, GEO-Cab can cover an equally impressive range of vehicles. Under the name Badger ST, LT, LR, and Badger XT, the next evolutionary stage of the GEHO Kora, these four conversions can be based on a Wrangler, Bronco, Benz G-Class, every Ford from the F150-F550, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500-3500. Not to mention Nissan Frontier, Toyota HZJ, and Ford Rangers from 2019 and newer.
What sets these campers apart from others you may have run across is that they have a full carbon construction shell. A carbon fiber exterior with honeycomb structure and another layer of carbon fiber on the interior create a camper shell with really low weight; the lightest option is the ST with an average dry cab weight of 460 kg (1,014 lbs); that’s it, just 1,014 pounds. The largest option, the XT, comes in with a weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs).
But these weights are not final as the team creates each camper specifically tuned to the customer's vehicle and needs; their final size and weight will differ. That brings me to my next topic, vehicle integration.
As for the interior of these campers, the furniture is laminated directly into the camper shell, leading to a more secure and stiff camper. Since the furniture is secured in this fashion, there’s less of a chance of your vehicle falling apart after multiple uses. While furnishings are usually composed of fiberglass, customers can opt for carbon fiber furniture too.
Again, a focus of this company is to offer full custom works designed for your needs, so to do that, you’ll sit down and identify your needs and wants, run through design suggestions, and optimize those designs.
Now, it’s rather difficult to gauge how much one of these puppies is going to run you because after all, it’s fully custom, so the only real limit isn’t even the sky; it’s your bank account. Without vehicle integration, the TR shell will run you $160,000. Depending on the complexity of the project, you can face a $300,000 or more price range. Again, it all depends on the type of lifestyle you want.
One reason you may not have heard of these guys is because they operate mostly on the European market. GEO-Cab, on the other hand, is the official North American partner of GEHO-Cab.
brand. After our conversation, I was left in somewhat of a shock because, well, just keep reading.
Just to get an idea, it all started with GEHO-Cab's first conversion of a VW Amarok, dubbed the Kora. From there, everything just snowballed, leading to another three conversion styles for any vehicle from the Amarok to a Mercedes-Benz G Class, Ford Bronco, new and old Defenders, Hilux 6x6, Jeep Gladiators, Dodge Rams, and even Nissan Navara.
For the North American market, GEO-Cab can cover an equally impressive range of vehicles. Under the name Badger ST, LT, LR, and Badger XT, the next evolutionary stage of the GEHO Kora, these four conversions can be based on a Wrangler, Bronco, Benz G-Class, every Ford from the F150-F550, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500-3500. Not to mention Nissan Frontier, Toyota HZJ, and Ford Rangers from 2019 and newer.
What sets these campers apart from others you may have run across is that they have a full carbon construction shell. A carbon fiber exterior with honeycomb structure and another layer of carbon fiber on the interior create a camper shell with really low weight; the lightest option is the ST with an average dry cab weight of 460 kg (1,014 lbs); that’s it, just 1,014 pounds. The largest option, the XT, comes in with a weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs).
But these weights are not final as the team creates each camper specifically tuned to the customer's vehicle and needs; their final size and weight will differ. That brings me to my next topic, vehicle integration.
As for the interior of these campers, the furniture is laminated directly into the camper shell, leading to a more secure and stiff camper. Since the furniture is secured in this fashion, there’s less of a chance of your vehicle falling apart after multiple uses. While furnishings are usually composed of fiberglass, customers can opt for carbon fiber furniture too.
Again, a focus of this company is to offer full custom works designed for your needs, so to do that, you’ll sit down and identify your needs and wants, run through design suggestions, and optimize those designs.
Now, it’s rather difficult to gauge how much one of these puppies is going to run you because after all, it’s fully custom, so the only real limit isn’t even the sky; it’s your bank account. Without vehicle integration, the TR shell will run you $160,000. Depending on the complexity of the project, you can face a $300,000 or more price range. Again, it all depends on the type of lifestyle you want.