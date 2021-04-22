autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 
The Sky's the Limit for GEO-Cab's Fully Custom and Carbon Fiber Off-Road Campers
Current world events have pushed people to do things a bit differently. One way people are looking to get away from it all is with a mobile home. GEO-Cab is the next big player you need to be aware of.

The Sky's the Limit for GEO-Cab's Fully Custom and Carbon Fiber Off-Road Campers

22 Apr 2021, 10:27 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
Badger LT SeatingBadger STBadger XT DinetteBadger XTFord F150 Badger XTFord F150 Badger XTFord F550 Badger XT InteriorFord F550 Badger XT InteriorFord F550 Badger XT InteriorJEEP Badger LTJEEP Badger LTKora Kitchen
What can I say about GEO-Cab? Well, I can say quite a bit actually. This company may appear to be a young gun in the conversion game, but in fact, these amazing camper conversions have been available for a few years now, under the German brand GEHO-Cab.

One reason you may not have heard of these guys is because they operate mostly on the European market. GEO-Cab, on the other hand, is the official North American partner of GEHO-Cab.

Autoevolution recently sat down for a conversation with GEO-Cab's CEO, Gerhard Oertelt, about what the American market can expect from this brand. After our conversation, I was left in somewhat of a shock because, well, just keep reading.

Just to get an idea, it all started with GEHO-Cab's first conversion of a VW Amarok, dubbed the Kora. From there, everything just snowballed, leading to another three conversion styles for any vehicle from the Amarok to a Mercedes-Benz G Class, Ford Bronco, new and old Defenders, Hilux 6x6, Jeep Gladiators, Dodge Rams, and even Nissan Navara.

For the North American market, GEO-Cab can cover an equally impressive range of vehicles. Under the name Badger ST, LT, LR, and Badger XT, the next evolutionary stage of the GEHO Kora, these four conversions can be based on a Wrangler, Bronco, Benz G-Class, every Ford from the F150-F550, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500-3500. Not to mention Nissan Frontier, Toyota HZJ, and Ford Rangers from 2019 and newer.

Now, these are all just examples. In reality, the team at GEO will work with you to offer a product that fits even vehicles that are not listed on their website. How is this even possible? Well, it’s all done with one key feature in mind, a modular mold design that allows each customer to create and tune a cab specifically created for their vehicle and their needs.

What sets these campers apart from others you may have run across is that they have a full carbon construction shell. A carbon fiber exterior with honeycomb structure and another layer of carbon fiber on the interior create a camper shell with really low weight; the lightest option is the ST with an average dry cab weight of 460 kg (1,014 lbs); that’s it, just 1,014 pounds. The largest option, the XT, comes in with a weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs).

But these weights are not final as the team creates each camper specifically tuned to the customer's vehicle and needs; their final size and weight will differ. That brings me to my next topic, vehicle integration.

One topic GEO-Cab currently explores is creating a camper that is fully integrated into the vehicle, or one that can be removed whenever the customer wishes. So far, it seems the team is considering offering both options because possible future customers seem to be split right down the middle regarding this preference.

As for the interior of these campers, the furniture is laminated directly into the camper shell, leading to a more secure and stiff camper. Since the furniture is secured in this fashion, there’s less of a chance of your vehicle falling apart after multiple uses. While furnishings are usually composed of fiberglass, customers can opt for carbon fiber furniture too.

Again, a focus of this company is to offer full custom works designed for your needs, so to do that, you’ll sit down and identify your needs and wants, run through design suggestions, and optimize those designs.

You’ll then receive a vehicle and camper rendering to walk you through the interior and exterior, and only then, if you like what you see, will this team get to work. Once you’ve gotten your new camper weighing so little you can basically deadlift it if you’re Eddie Hall, you should know that your relationship with GEO has only begun. Once you drive off the lot, 24/7 customer service and availability are a key focus for GEO, the company promises.

Now, it’s rather difficult to gauge how much one of these puppies is going to run you because after all, it’s fully custom, so the only real limit isn’t even the sky; it’s your bank account. Without vehicle integration, the TR shell will run you $160,000. Depending on the complexity of the project, you can face a $300,000 or more price range. Again, it all depends on the type of lifestyle you want.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
Badger Carbon Camper GEO-Cab GEHO-Cab Ford Dodge Camper custom truck camper
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day