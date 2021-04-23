Naturally Aspirated V12-Powered "Shark" Is Ferrari-Styled Retro Goodness

Try to think of a brand, no matter how exclusive, that could afford to come up with a model like GTO Engineering's Squalo, and we can assure you that all you'd be doing is to waste your time.
What's so great about the Squalo, you ask? First of all, have a look at its design. Does it resemble anything? "Resemble" might be too light a word for it as it's basically just a slightly more modern interpretation of the legendary Ferrari 250 GT SWB, one of the most iconic cars of the 1960s and for obvious reasons.
However, it's not just the design that GTO Engineering has carried over from the classic model, but also some aspects of its engine - more to the point, the number, and disposition of its cylinders. However, unlike the last century Ferrari that used a 3.0-liter V12, the modern revival will up its displacement by a third. At 4.0-liters, it's still a pretty small block for a V12, but that can only mean one thing: it'll spin like crazy.
One other very attribute of the Squalo's engine that supports the high rpm claim is the fact it won't use any type of forced induction. No electric motors either. In fact, it sounds as though GTO Engineering plans to keep the Squalo as pure as possible by adding a lightweight chassis and a manual transmission in the mix as well.
We don't have any power figures so far, but the company has stuck to its promises up to this point by gradually releasing information as more and more things are being signed off, so it shouldn't be long until we have these figures as well. The power output won't be that crucial, though, as the car is planned to weigh no more than 2,200 lbs (1,000 kg). It might as well have a sail sticking out of its roof and it would still be fast.
The two latest major advancements in the car's development announced by GTO Engineering are settling upon a name (after first being called "Moderna", the retro-inspired coupe will be known as Squalo - Italian for "shark" - from here on) and reaching a final form for its exterior design, which you can admire (in rendering form) in the picture gallery.
According to the team, the first customer deliveries should begin in 2023, meaning there's plenty of time left to figure out all the missing pieces and share them with all of us as they are finalized. In a world where every new car features some sort of electrification and, at best, a turbocharged engine, it's creations like the Squalo and boutique manufacturers like GTO Engineering that keep the dream alive, even if it's for the very few.
