GTO Engineering Cooking Something Special Under the "Project Moderna" Codename

GTO Engineering, well known for its Ferrari-related work since way back in the early 1980s, has a neat little car blueprint in the making. It’s codenamed “Project Moderna,” and we bet it has nothing to do with the company that created one of the vaccines everyone hopes will help put an end to the current global health crisis. Instead, we feel it’s a rather direct reference to stunning Prancing Horses of yesteryear.
Not long ago (November 2020), GTO Engineering showcased the first sketches with their new car that would be underpinned by the Project Moderna strategy. After registering the traditional “significant customer interest,” the company now decided to announce that the model will indeed enter production... sometime.
Better yet, the company is also revealing new renders not just for the car but also its upcoming mighty soul, a quad-cam V12 engine. According to GTO Engineering, we’re dealing here with something that will honor the roaring sixties and at the same time deliver a modern racing-inspired twist.
Both the styling and engine development will be subordinated to the main focus, though, which is to create an incredibly lightweight sports car (under 1,000 kg/2,205 lbs.) equipped with a purist’ stick shift and a naturally-aspirated engine. All of these traits should perfectly mix together to deliver a truly “visceral” experience for its upcoming owners.
“The quad-cam V12, with the help of our specialist in-house engine builders, is beginning to be finalized. At the same time our designers have been working with us on the outer body to finalize the surfaces before transferring it to modelling," explains Mark Lyon, GTO Engineering’s founder. "To ensure we keep to our goals we’re working around a custom ‘muletto’ chassis, which is situated in the GTO Engineering workshops. It’s a daily reminder of how we need to not only keep the design’s proportions right, as well as weight distribution and ergonomics.”
The company has recently come to attention thanks to carefully building a reputation for manufacturing vehicles from the ground up, as it gained the necessary experience through restorations or via the increasingly popular revival series projects to embark on a new car project.
As such, the team also decided to keep a traditional tubular steel chassis that would be transported into modern times via lightweight/high strength aluminum subframes. More updates will be coming down the line as the company promises that both in-house and external consultants are currently collaborating together.
