Homemade Ferrari 499 GTB Goes on Its First Drive, Is Now a Star

The team behind NHET TV, a group of obviously very talented yet untrained dudes from Vietnam, has been making headlines for a long time. They started out by making cardboard replicas of motorcycles and then oh-so-casually wandered off into supercar territory, all the while documenting their projects and adventures on social media and YouTube.
They never specifically set out to make solid replicas, for what it’s worth. They couldn’t have, considering what they’re working with.
impressive level of detail, dedication and hard work, and is proof of what can be achieved if you just apply yourself.
So, after making headlines worldwide for their Bugatti Chiron and the more recent Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, these talented guys built themselves a Ferrari 488 GTB. The description of the project is the same: this is a dream car for them and, since they couldn’t afford it, they build something that looked like the real thing. Unlike the previous two, this one doesn’t use cardboard, having been built with a steel frame and lots and lots of fiberglass and composite glue.
Painted Ferrari red, it has working lights and draws power from an air-cooled engine from a water pump, which they bought from a local farmer specifically for the project. You can start it either with the pull cord in the back, or with a button in the cockpit. They claim the car can go as fast as 60 kph (37.2 mph), which is probably far from accurate – at least, based on how slowly they’re driving it in the video.
Still, this is the kind of car these guys built with just $1,000 and a few months’ worth of their time. The first video at the bottom of the page offers a progress of the project and a look at the first drive ever. Even though it’s not road legal, they still risked a fine by getting it on the road where, as you can see for yourself, it drew plenty of attention and admiration.
The second one is a Supercar Blondie video, in which she comments on the project after the guys sent her more footage of it. Needless to say – and regardless of where you stand on the famous carfluencer – her coverage will bring these guys massive exposure.
To paraphrase Supercar Blondie, if they’re able to build such replicas with such a tiny budget, can you imagine the amazing stuff that would come out of their hands if they had more resources?
