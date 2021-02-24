Stunning 1991 Porsche 911 Special Commission Marks Singer's Expansion to Taiwan

Singer’s incredibly detailed reimagining of the classic air-cooled generations of the Porsche 911 is probably one of the main reasons why the market for restored and modified versions of timeless nameplates has taken off in recent years. Never mind the mind-boggling prices as orders are coming from all over the world.
Singer is clearly riding this wave and has inked many global partnerships to expand its presence from North America through Europe and all the way to distant Hong Kong in Asia. The company has another representative in that part of the world, thanks to a new deal with Yun San Motors that will see the latter company provide delivery and aftersales support in Taiwan.
Naturally, Yun San Motors will represent the interests of Singer and its clients from Taipei, but the company is also announcing that it will have additional locations in Taichung and Kaohsiung.
“The Porsche 911 is of course loved all over the world and we restored our first car for Taiwan in the early years of Singer. It’s very exciting to be taking this next step in Singer’s second decade. As we complete restorations of these incredible machines for a growing number of owners in Asia, we need a remarkable partner to look after them,” explains Rob Dickinson, the founder and executive chairman of Singer.
That’s not all, because Singer has doubled on the “in-country servicing and maintenance” partnership announcement with the reveal of a special air-cooled 911 that was created for a local customer. It’s aptly labeled the 1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer Taiwan Commission and comes with a thoroughly understated appearance.
It’s dressed up in Silver Metallic and has just a dash of audacity with help from the matte side stripes and Olive letters. Meanwhile, the interior is home to a mix of Olive Green with Alabaster stitching. Its lightweight carbon fiber track seats will hold the owner and friends in place when the former will inevitably take advantage of the naturally aspirated, air-cooled 3.8-liter boxer mill, which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
