Brand New Ferrari 812 Superfast Goes for Unplanned Swim in the Lake, Drowns

In true “a photo is worth a thousand words” fashion, this picture of the owner of a brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast, sitting on the car, which, in turn, is sitting in about one foot of water, tells the whole story.
Or, at the very least, the owner’s heartbreak at what just happened.
This happened earlier this week, on a roadway in Sirmione, Brescia, Italy, as reported by Formula Passion (with a hat tip to The Drive). The unnamed owner, whose expression is the saddest you’re likely to see this week, drove down a roadway and stopped at a slipway on Lake Garda. The makeshift ramp is used for loading and unloading boats.
According to the Italian publication, the man put his Ferrari in neutral and got out. Before he realized what was happening, the car slowly started rolling toward the water and there was absolutely nothing he could do to stop it. Unless you’re Superman or some other superhero, there’s no chance you can stop a car from rolling down a slope.
Not that this man didn’t try. Based on the photo making the rounds online, which shows him in the lake, with the car, he went down with the Ferrari. Either that, or he really needed a place to sit down until the cops and the tow vehicle arrived, and sitting on the ground like a peasant wasn’t appealing to him.
The 812 Superfast was eventually towed out of the lake, but there’s no word on how much damage it took from the unplanned swim. Neither is it known how much time it spent in the water, but the original source notes that the driver wasn’t injured. And that’s probably the only silver lining to the story.
Ferrari 812 Superfasts have been going out at an incredible speed, and not exactly in the blaze of glory Bon Jovi sang about back in the ‘90s. This isn’t to say that there’s anything wrong with the car, but there’s plenty to be said about the human at the wheel of a $400K V12 beast and that human’s misjudging of road conditions or his own skills in handling so much power.
