FuelTech One-Ups Emelia Hartford's Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette for New World Record

More on this:

1 $350 Corvette Scale Replica Is So Great You'll Probably Mistake It for a Real C8

2 1968 Chevy Corvette Has Original Tri-Power, Needs TLC After 40 Years of Idling

3 Trippie Redd’s Bespoke Widebody C8 Chevy Corvette Has Custom Wrap That's Fittin'

4 800-HP Chevy Corvette to Assist Blind Racer Attempting 210-MPH Record This Year

5 Menacing All-Black C8 Chevrolet Corvette Drives Through Miami Like It's GTA Day