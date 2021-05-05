autoevolution
Ford Reportedly Hikes 2021 Mustang Mach-E Price by $600 Because of BlueCruise

5 May 2021, 11:50 UTC ·
Labeled as the Blue Oval’s alternative to similar systems such as Tesla Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise, the unimaginatively named “BlueCruise” is slated for arrival on the 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, as well as the recently introduced 2022 Evos “crosswagon.” But it seems that it also comes bearing unwelcome gifts.
Case in point, according to a recent report from Cars Direct (which has also been confirmed by a FoMoCo spokesperson), when the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets the BlueCruise it also brings a $600 price hike for certain model versions.

The new price tags were first discovered through a dealer order guide before being confirmed by the company itself. These hikes, which are of up to $600, do come jointly with the addition of the BlueCruise system, which is a semi-autonomous driver assistance feature that’s very close in functionality to GM’s Super Cruise.

As such, it’s a step above the current systems featured in Blue Oval cars and trucks because it allows for “hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones” that were pre-mapped by the company on North American roads (around 100k / 161,000 km of designated miles).

According to the order guide list, the base Mustang Mach-E Select continues to soldier on at $43,995 (including destination), but the rest of the lineup gets a bit costlier from now on. The changes have already taken effect and the Mach-E Premium Standard Range (RWD) goes for $48,700 (instead of $48,100), the AWD is $51,400 (up from $50,800), while the California Route 1 Extended Range (RWD) and Premium First Edition (AWD) go for $51,500 and $60k, respectively (both prices surge by $600).

As for the recently introduced Mach-E GT and the GT Performance Edition we don’t expect any changes to the pricing announced officially by Ford. But even though both go for a bucket load of cash ($59,900 and $64,900, respectively) don’t expect BlueCruise to come standard, as it’s actually bundled with the optional Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 package.
