Ford Reportedly Hikes 2021 Mustang Mach-E Price by $600 Because of BlueCruise

Labeled as the Blue Oval’s alternative to similar systems such as Tesla Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise, the unimaginatively named “BlueCruise” is slated for arrival on the 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, as well as the recently introduced 2022 Evos “crosswagon.” But it seems that it also comes bearing unwelcome gifts.
Case in point, according to a recent report from Cars Direct (which has also been confirmed by a FoMoCo spokesperson), when the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets the BlueCruise it also brings a $600 price hike for certain model versions.
The new price tags were first discovered through a dealer order guide before being confirmed by the company itself. These hikes, which are of up to $600, do come jointly with the addition of the BlueCruise system, which is a semi-autonomous driver assistance feature that’s very close in functionality to GM’s Super Cruise.
As such, it’s a step above the current systems featured in Blue Oval cars and trucks because it allows for “hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones” that were pre-mapped by the company on North American roads (around 100k / 161,000 km of designated miles).
According to the order guide list, the base Mustang Mach-E Select continues to soldier on at $43,995 (including destination), but the rest of the lineup gets a bit costlier from now on. The changes have already taken effect and the Mach-E Premium Standard Range (RWD) goes for $48,700 (instead of $48,100), the AWD is $51,400 (up from $50,800), while the California Route 1 Extended Range (RWD) and Premium First Edition (AWD) go for $51,500 and $60k, respectively (both prices surge by $600).
As for the recently introduced Mach-E GT and the GT Performance Edition we don’t expect any changes to the pricing announced officially by Ford. But even though both go for a bucket load of cash ($59,900 and $64,900, respectively) don’t expect BlueCruise to come standard, as it’s actually bundled with the optional Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 package.
The new price tags were first discovered through a dealer order guide before being confirmed by the company itself. These hikes, which are of up to $600, do come jointly with the addition of the BlueCruise system, which is a semi-autonomous driver assistance feature that’s very close in functionality to GM’s Super Cruise.
As such, it’s a step above the current systems featured in Blue Oval cars and trucks because it allows for “hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones” that were pre-mapped by the company on North American roads (around 100k / 161,000 km of designated miles).
According to the order guide list, the base Mustang Mach-E Select continues to soldier on at $43,995 (including destination), but the rest of the lineup gets a bit costlier from now on. The changes have already taken effect and the Mach-E Premium Standard Range (RWD) goes for $48,700 (instead of $48,100), the AWD is $51,400 (up from $50,800), while the California Route 1 Extended Range (RWD) and Premium First Edition (AWD) go for $51,500 and $60k, respectively (both prices surge by $600).
As for the recently introduced Mach-E GT and the GT Performance Edition we don’t expect any changes to the pricing announced officially by Ford. But even though both go for a bucket load of cash ($59,900 and $64,900, respectively) don’t expect BlueCruise to come standard, as it’s actually bundled with the optional Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 package.