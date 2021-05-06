2021 Ford Bronco Has Six Pre-Wired Upfitter Switches for the Crucial Accessories

The Blue Oval wants everyone to know very well and in extreme detail just about everything about the model that’s probably going to haunt both Jeep Wrangler fans and Stellantis managers. It’s the 2021 Bronco, naturally, the 2-Door and 4-Door sixth generation of the rock-crawling legend.
In between reports that Ford’s current chip shortage that has plagued the automotive industry in recent months (on top of the global health crisis) may or may not affect the Bronco production, all the spotting of interesting versions (such as the Warthog) and the fact that owners are already thinking about new shades for the 2022 model year, you’d think there’s nothing more to add.
No worries, because the Blue Oval itself has decided to shed some light on something they like to call “Built Wild Innovative Design.” This episode (perhaps they’ll create a series?) focuses on the pre-wired upfitter switches as both the 2-Door and 4-Door Bronco models have pre-wired electrical harnesses for easy customization and the hustle-free addition of those crucial off-roading accessories.
We first found out about them last summer when the sixth generation became official, but so far it was anyone’s guess how they worked because Ford at the time didn’t provide additional information about the six silicone-sealed switches that are mounted overhead inside the cabin. Now we have a neat graphic design that settles the mystery and there are no less than six other highlights for this feature aside from the actual switches.
As such, there’s also a main fuse box (connects and configures fuses for each switch), five factory-installed harness connections for hustle-free power routing, a special front connection dedicated to bumper lights, a glovebox connection point, an A-pillar connection (for the fashionable light bar), as well as a final link that reaches all the way to the cargo area for additional accessories.
Neat, but now Ford should really speed up things at the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP) to make sure people won’t get bored out of their minds before actually getting to play with this nifty little feature. By the way, the latter is optional on the Base and Outer Banks trims while it comes standard on all the other grades.
