2022 Ford Bronco Warthog Trailing 2021 F-150 Raptors Sends Hummer H3 Vibes

If there’s one thing we can extract from the incredible popularity of the 2021 Ford Bronco is that it’s hip to be square once again, as long as you have a proper SUV body, a legendary nameplate, as well as an adventurous rock-crawling imagination. So, it’s no wonder that with the (rumored) added power, there’s an even bigger responsibility to satisfy the Warthog cravings.
With all the rumors swirling around the impending start of production (Job 1 allegedly happens on May 3rd, full production from August 2nd) of the 2021 Ford Bronco it’s only natural that all eyes are on the stock 2-Door and 4-Doors. But the spotters never lost track of the other goodies, either.
And by that, we basically mean the upcoming high-performance flagship Blue Oval duo—the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and the 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog. By all accounts, we’re pretty sure these two will be the culmination of dune-bashing and rock-crawling Ford Performance for the time being, so it’s a celebration when both get caught sharing the same road.
Well, at least we think it’s the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and the 2022 Warthog in the pictures shared by the Bronco Battalion USA account on Instagram. The thing with these captured stills is that you can never judge them 100% accurately when there’s no official information or a high-resolution still (or footage). And we’re lacking in both departments with this one.
Still, by our best estimates, we are indeed seeing the rear of a 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog looking as wide as it gets (somebody even likened the appearance to the ill-fated GM-produced Hummer H3) when trailing an alleged convoy of Raptors—we actually see just one, so we have to trust them on the fact there’s more F-150s further in front.
As far as the 2022 Warthog goes, it shares a common trait with the Raptor. That would be the fact that no one knows for sure how many ponies are hiding under the hood. We say that because Ford has remained mum on both what’s in store for the feisty Bronco and about the exact horsepower count of the Raptor’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. If the rumor mill is to be trusted, though, we could be looking at around 400 and 480 horsepower, respectively.
