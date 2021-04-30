Green-Colored 2022 Ford Bronco Oddly Teased via Fuel Can Camera Accessory

Now that we’re almost sure the Blue Oval will have no further delays, and 2021 Bronco Job 1 will actually start on May 3rd (with full production in swing from August 2nd) as previewed, it would be logical for the company to start plans for what’s next. But coming up with something called the “Camera Can by Bronco” clearly wasn’t on our guess list.
We would have imagined they were willing to share more details about the 2022 Bronco or even the Warthog. But seeing a fuel can converted into a photographic accessory really took us by surprise. Granted, it’s for a good cause.
That is due to the fact the official Ford Bronco Instagram account still runs (but April 30th is the last day) a neat little contest dubbed “Earth Month Photo Challenge.” Basically, anyone posting an entry using the “#BroncoMomentChallenge” and adhering to “any of the themes of rock, sand, water, snow, and/or mud” will get a chance to win a can full of photo gear.
Well, the Camera Can by Bronco is that exact can, and it comes in the form of a fuel can customized to hold inside the winning prize. The latter consists of a Fujifilm X-S10 kit, a Fujifilm 55-200mm lens, Moment filters, and more. All of them are very cool, especially since the contest celebrates Earth, not just the Bronco.
More importantly, we noticed the new accessory exhibited by the company has a very specific hue. It’s green, which isn’t a paint job available yet for the series. Still, it’s been rumored on many occasions, and Ford seemingly confirmed its arrival as part of the 2022 roster.
Take this with a grain of salt but reading between the lines, this qualifies as a proper teaser for the shade. After all, there’s other gear directly inspired by options from the 2021 Bronco's current color palette, such as the smartphone-dedicated custom Bronco anamorphic lens and case (check out its Area 51 connection in the gallery).
Also, it’s not like Ford hasn’t used fuel cans before to showcase the official paint jobs available for the sixth generation, right?
