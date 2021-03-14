Shelby Rolls Out Limited-Edition, 2021 Super Snake Speedster with 825 HP

More on this:

1 Carroll Shelby's 1965 Daytona Coupe Is Probably Worth Millions

2 Dodge Viper Shelby GTS/CS Is the Only Prototype, Comes With Carroll’s Blessings

3 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra With Hand-Formed Bronze Body Is for Sale

4 Carroll Shelby's Personal, 800-Horsepower Cobra Super Snake Is up for Sale

5 1965 Mustang With Carroll Shelby’s Autograph Hides Something Sad Under the Hood