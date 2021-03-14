Shelby Rolls Out Limited-Edition, 2021 Super Snake Speedster with 825 HP

Shelby American celebrates the 98th anniversary of its founder, Carroll Shelby, with a new series of limited-edition Mustangs for the 2021 model year. The lineup also includes a two-seat Speedster variant of the mighty Super Snake.
Shelby offers no fewer than four limited-edition 'Stangs for 2021, including the already familiar GT, GT600SE, and Super Snake. These cars feature minor updates over the previous models. But Shelby also introduces the all-new Super Snake Speedster, a two-seat convertible inspired by speedster racers of the 1950s.
Limited to 98 units, like all the other 98th anniversary models, the Speedster is a full-blown Super Snake model. It features aggressive bodywork with flared fenders, extra vents, canards, and a raised hood that houses a supercharged V8. A blown version of the familiar Coyote V8, the powerplant packs up to 825 horsepower.
On top of these Super Snake-specific features, the Speedster boats a hard-top tonneau system that covers the rear seats. The tonneau also features a pair of flying buttresses, turning the Super Snake into a full-fledged speedster, a unique conversion in the Mustang world. The Speedster also comes with unique stripping and specific badging, as well as "Speedster Edition" floor mats and door sill plates.
Just like the regular Super Snake, the Speedster charges from 0 to 60 mph (98 kph) in 3.5 seconds. It rides on bespoke Shelby springs and performance half shafts, as well as a rear stabilizer bar for crisper handing. Stopping power comes from a Brembo braking system, while the 20-inch wheels are wrapped in performance-spec tires. Optionally, you can go with a Penske-developed track-spec suspension system.
How much does the Speedster cost? Well, the package that turns the Super Snake into a two-seater costs $4,995. The Shelby Super Snake itself starts from $133,785, including the Mustang GT it is based on, so the Speedster comes in at $138,780 before options. That's almost twice as much as a Shelby GT500 ($72,900), but they, that's what you have to pay for a unique body configuration limited to just 98 examples.
