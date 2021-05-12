Modern Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Digitally Reverts the 2021 Puma Into a Coupe

European Ford enthusiasts might remember that while North American buyers were getting a taste of the New Edge styling language with the refreshed fourth-generation Mustang, they had to slim down their sporty expectations to stuff like the original Puma subcompact coupe.
That’s because the age of crazy monsters like the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth had already set sail to greener, less top brass-influenced pastures. Anyone who is old enough to have lived in Europe back in the 1980s and 1990s will fondly remember these creations (the Escort RS Cosworth is also worthy of praise) and might lament for the current epoch when just about everything automotive is crossover, SUV, or truck.
Speaking of, even the modern reincarnation of the Ford Puma has adapted to the times and launched in 2019 from the American company’s factory in Romania to entice the subcompact crossover crowd and strike fear into its competitors—especially market leaders such as the Peugeot 2008, VW T-Roc, or the Renault Captur.
In case anyone reminisces about the days of the mighty RS Cosworth cars, we have virtual artist Siim Parn (a.k.a. spdesignsest on social media) on duty to quench our nostalgia thirst. And he apparently decided to bring back a very special high-performance Ford Sierra, the 500-unit limited edition RS500 Cosworth, with a twist.
Instead of just taking the 1980s design and infuse it with modern elements from his own imagination, he used the 2021 Ford Puma as a template, basically making the revived RS500 Cosworth look as if the car’s designer doesn’t know the current iteration is a crossover.
As such, the design influences are more than subtle. Actually, if the CGI creation wasn’t associated with an explanation note reading “this is my 2020 Ford Puma into Sierra Cosworth RS500 inspired concept idea,” probably very few people would have guessed correctly which modern template was used as the basis for the concept.
For us, this modern reinterpretation works even without the Puma cues (most obvious from the front because of the lower fascia treatment), and maybe a customization shop will take notice and use it as a template for creating an RS500 Cosworth restomod. Who knows, everything is possible.
