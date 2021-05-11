1956 Chevy Bel Air Restomod Is a Slick CGI Tri-Five Waiting for the Custom Build

It’s not for nothing that Chevrolet’s 1955, 1956, and 1957 models have now become the cult classic “Tri-Fives” in auto parlance. After all, these usually come with great backstories and surprise everyone whether they have rags or riches memoir to tell. Sometimes, the latter even starts in the virtual realm.
We have seen vintage Tri-Fives that don’t look pretty but are perfectly capable of small-block V8 surprises at the strip, but these Chevys can also enjoy the life of a show car king without issues. So, how about if we get to witness its digital transformation into a restomod ahead of the actual custom shop build reincarnation?
That’s perfectly achievable thanks to pixel master Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto on social media), who is clearly no stranger to legendary classics and has prepared this quick rendering of a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air before the vintage car takes a new lease of life with an infusion of modern parts.
It seems the restomod process is just around the corner because the intended shop (Customs by Lopez) doesn’t seem to have the actual car in the garage just yet. Unfortunately, there are no details other than Brito saying the Tri-Five is digitally prepared for the upcoming build.
At least we do know the virtual artist likes this particular color combination on the classic ride, even though for us, it’s really not our cup of tea. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, and this serious look might be just the doctor ordered for the future owner of the chromed classic.
On the other hand, we appreciate the very light and subtle muscle car touches waiting to be bestowed upon this build, such as the slightly lower ride height, the LED lights front and rear, or the oversized fenders that bode well with the extra-wide rubber.
There’s just one additional beef: why no hint about what will be hidden under the hood?
