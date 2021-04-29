3 Postman’s Secret, Impressive Hoard of Pontiac Trans Ams Found, Goes to Auction

1 1973 Chevrolet Caprice With 1,200 WHP Is One Stylish Drag Donk

More on this:

Ford Mustang Shows Slick Widebody for Digitally Remastered Classic Look

In 1964 when the original Mustang was born, the hardtop and convertible were introduced a few months before the fastback. Still, that didn't stop the latter from working its charms on generations of aficionados. So, here we are, talking about a first-gen Mustang fastback digital build. 3 photos



For starters, the virtual



The classic bumpers are still in place, but they are covered by the exuberant shade of orange that dominates the whole car. However, if we look underneath them, we'll notice an air dam up front, while a central exhaust with dual tips adorns the lower posterior.



Of course, the LED hardware fitted inside the retro light clusters also deserves credit for the appearance transformation.



And while we can't zoom in on the cabin of the 'Stang, the white roll cage adorning the interior says quite a lot about the hooning-friendly nature of the proposal.



Then again, the muscle monster has also lost certain bits. For one, the area behind the side windows is now free of any ornaments—at least as far as this area of the vehicle is concerned, digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), who sits behind the work, aimed to gift the pony with a clean look.



And we also need to mention the ride height reduction, as the said custom shoes of the vehicle barely clear the arches. Of course, such a transformation could always come via air suspension, thus easily allowing the one behind the wheel to raise the vehicle for mundane driving duties—yes, there are plenty of enthusiasts out there who would



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Brito (@personalizatuauto) The pony portrayed in this rendering keeps most of the original metal in place. Nevertheless, all the details added to the vehicle make quite a difference in the end.For starters, the virtual Blue Oval machine sports fender flares. Those were required to accommodate its custom wheels, which are of modern design. Mixing a multi-spoke approach with lips generous enough to draw attention on their own, these wheels come finished in white while being shod in what appear to be Toyo R888R tires.The classic bumpers are still in place, but they are covered by the exuberant shade of orange that dominates the whole car. However, if we look underneath them, we'll notice an air dam up front, while a central exhaust with dual tips adorns the lower posterior.Of course, the LED hardware fitted inside the retro light clusters also deserves credit for the appearance transformation.And while we can't zoom in on the cabin of the 'Stang, the white roll cage adorning the interior says quite a lot about the hooning-friendly nature of the proposal.Then again, the muscle monster has also lost certain bits. For one, the area behind the side windows is now free of any ornaments—at least as far as this area of the vehicle is concerned, digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), who sits behind the work, aimed to gift the pony with a clean look.And we also need to mention the ride height reduction, as the said custom shoes of the vehicle barely clear the arches. Of course, such a transformation could always come via air suspension, thus easily allowing the one behind the wheel to raise the vehicle for mundane driving duties—yes, there are plenty of enthusiasts out there who would daily such a caged machine.