LR Defender, McLaren P1 and BMW i8 Rendered as the NASCAR Racers That Never Were

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) has recently presented the new rules for the 2022 season and the manufacturers involved jumped out with their cars to celebrate the arrival of the “Next Gen” era. But that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, because the changes are some of the biggest in the history of the motorsport.
Ford, Chevy, and Toyota all have new versions of the Mustang, Camaro, and Camry for the Cup Series. That’s all fine and dandy, but what happens with the folks that loved the old (and less safe) way of doing things? Well, there’s probably no answer in the real world, since the decision is final.
But the virtual reality is something else entirely. Here, one can take the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and make it as if the Model T reincarnated inside and get away with it. Or have the cult R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R become a widebody station wagon just because it retains the feisty credentials.
Actually, the latter is also the handy work of pixel master Al Yasid (aka yasiddesign), the same virtual artist who decided to have a Vintage Gen take on the NASCAR competition... with a decidedly European twist. And the reason we’re calling these CGI racers old even though a couple of them were born in the 21st century is pretty obvious, right?
After all, even though McLaren’s P1 (born in 2021) and BMW’s i8 (2013) are both much younger than Land Rover’s L316 Defender, all three of them are just as extinct today. Well, with small exceptions, of course, such as the Land Rover Classic Defender reincarnations.
So, what makes these three NASCAR wannabees tick, aside from the fact they don’t seem to be in tune with either of the three main official competitions (Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series) in the U.S. or the Euro Series? Well, that might forever remain a mystery, because it seems the author only wanted to know which of them would be taken round the track and then at home.
For us, it’s definitely the crazy Land Rover Defender widebody low-riding build, but we’re always open to other opinions so make sure to let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section below.
